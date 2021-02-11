Naomi Osaka and Rapper Cordae Have an Adorable but Private Relationship

Naomi Osaka and Rapper Cordae Have an Adorable but Private RelationshipBy Kori Williams
Feb. 11 2021, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Tennis champ Naomi Osaka has been getting nothing but good news. Even though 2020 was generally a whole mess, she made a big name for herself in the sport by not only winning the women's singles title at the U.S. Open in 2020, but also by wearing masks featuring the names of Black people who had fallen victim to police brutality. That along with using her platform to speak out against injustices Black people face made her a fresh new face within the Black Lives Matter movement.
But Naomi is also getting attention for who she's dating and how cute she is with her boyfriend. Although they haven't shared too much of their lives together and they tend to keep the details of their personal lives private, Naomi told some details of her love life to GQ.
Naomi is dating rapper Cordae.
As a part of GQ's Modern Lovers issue, Naomi is on the cover of the magazine with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae. According to the issue, the two have been dating for two years and look to be just as in love now as they did when they first got together. Mark Anthony Green, who conducted the interview, noted that getting them to talk about how they first met took them 10 minutes just because they kept giggling together.
Even after that, the interview doesn't give the clearest answer. GQ says Naomi and Cordae met a couple years back in 2019 and exchanged numbers. After some time, the two had their first date at the Staples Center for a Los Angeles Clippers game.
Even though Naomi had already seen success in her tennis career at that time, Cordae didn't know anything about that. He said, "It’s not my sport," when asked about his tennis knowledge pre-Naomi, but they have both influenced each other.
Now, Cordae has a much deeper knowledge of the sport and is a huge support for Naomi at the sidelines of her matches. And she now gets exclusive previews to his latest music, but Cordae is quick to point out that they have a "mutual respect" for one another so neither of them tells the other how to do their own craft.
Naomi and Cordae don't let outside forces influence their relationship.
In the interview, both of them talked about how important it is for them to keep aspects of their relationship between just the two of them. They were dating for close to a year before anyone even knew about the relationship. "We don’t really post intimate moments, because I feel as though they’re sacred," Naomi said. "A relationship is really a sacred thing. Once you let outside influences get into it, it becomes less sacred."
Now that their no-so-secret is out, the two are more open about their relationship. Every so often, the couple share cute pics of each other on Instagram. In one post for Cordae's birthday, Naomi gushes over her man saying, "I always feel so lucky to be in your life and to be continuously learning from you. I'm so grateful that I can talk to you about anything and ask for advice," and ends the post by saying she loves him.