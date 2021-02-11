Naomi Osaka and Rapper Cordae Have an Adorable but Private Relationship

As a part of GQ's Modern Lovers issue, Naomi is on the cover of the magazine with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae. According to the issue, the two have been dating for two years and look to be just as in love now as they did when they first got together. Mark Anthony Green, who conducted the interview, noted that getting them to talk about how they first met took them 10 minutes just because they kept giggling together.

Even after that, the interview doesn't give the clearest answer. GQ says Naomi and Cordae met a couple years back in 2019 and exchanged numbers. After some time, the two had their first date at the Staples Center for a Los Angeles Clippers game.

Even though Naomi had already seen success in her tennis career at that time, Cordae didn't know anything about that. He said, "It’s not my sport," when asked about his tennis knowledge pre-Naomi, but they have both influenced each other.