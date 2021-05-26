Naomi Osaka Has Earned More Than Any Other Woman in Sports This Year

It's been a historic year for tennis star Naomi Osaka , 23, who recently made headlines for earning a record $55.2 million total over the last 12 months, "more than any female athlete in history," per Sportico .

Since she's proven to be a superstar both on and off the court, fans of Naomi Osaka are curious about the tennis ace's net worth. Keep reading for everything we know.

What is Naomi Osaka's net worth?

During the 2020 U.S. Open, Naomi — who was born to a Haitian father and Japanese mother and brought up in the U.S. but plays for Japan — made headlines for the seven different face masks she wore in each round of the tournament, each of which highlighted the name of a different Black victim of police brutality.

"I feel like I'm a vessel at this point, in order to spread awareness," she said in a press conference after learning that Travon Martin's mother and Ahmaud Arbery's father had thanked her for honoring their children. In a different interview, she explained that the point of her face masks was "to make people start talking."

Naomi's earnestness and authenticity have earned her the attention and sponsorships of major brands. "It used to be that you open your mouth too loudly and nobody wants to touch you," Bob Dorfman, a sports marketing expert at Baker Street Advertising said to Sportico. "Now, everybody talks about brands taking a stand. [Naomi] stands up for what she believes in and comes across as very real."

While she racked in an impressive $5.2 million from her on-court prize winnings, Naomi made ten times that, an estimated $50 million, in endorsements over the past year.

She is currently sponsored by some of the world's most elite and recognizable brands, such as Louis Vuitton, Tag Heuer, MasterCard, Shiseido, BodyArmor, Nissan, SweetGreen, and Nike, for whom Naomi just released a range of apparel, which includes an Air Zoom GP Turbo sneaker that features Swarovski crystals in the Nike swoosh. Her deal with Nike alone is reportedly worth eight figures.

According to Sportico, the outlet that released "The World's 100 Highest-Paid Athletes Score $4.2 Billion in 2021" on May 25, Naomi ranked No. 15 with her $55.2 million, "a record for a female athlete." Sportico's analysis also notes that the gender gap in sports "remains massive," as Naomi is one of only two females (along with Serena Williams, at No. 44) to crack the Top 100.