Getty Images

Netflix Announces Upcoming Docuseries About Tennis Phenomenon Naomi Osaka

If you’re a tennis fan, you’re probably already very familiar with Naomi Osaka. At only 22 years old, Naomi is a two-time Grand Slam champion. In early 2019, she was the top-ranked player of the Women’s Tennis Association (and was the first Asian player to reach that ranking). And she’s not slowing down anytime soon. Netflix has just announced a new documentary series all about Naomi. Here’s what we know so far.

Who is Naomi Osaka?

Naomi was born in Japan to a Haitian father and Japanese mother. She emigrated to the states as a child and learned to play tennis. At the age of 16, Naomi defeated former US Open champion Samantha Stosur during her WTA Tour debut. Since then, she’s solidified herself as one of the greatest rising stars of tennis. You might remember when she beat her childhood idol, Serena Williams, at the Miami Open in 2018. It was a pretty big deal.