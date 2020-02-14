Netflix Announces Upcoming Docuseries About Tennis Phenomenon Naomi Osaka

The documentary series (which is, so far, untitled) will follow Naomi for a pivotal year starting with the US Open in August 2019. She’ll go on tour, play all the Grand Slams, and prepare for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. The crew even traveled to Japan with Naomi, giving her a chance to reflect on her connection to the country she officially represents in her favorite sport, as well as her unique multi-cultural identity.

We’ll also get a chance to see Naomi’s “well-known, quirky and honest personality” up close, according to the press release. Naomi herself seems really excited about the project. “To be able to tell my story and let people in during this big year, working with a team that really understands me, has been a rewarding experience,” she said. “It won't look like a traditional sports documentary, and I'm so excited to share it with everyone."