Willy Is the Brainy Mascot of Netflix's Interactive Series 'Trivia Quest' — Who Voices Him?

Willy is voiced by New York City-based actor, voice actor, and singer-songwriter Jonathan Melo. The Marymount Manhattan College grad is wildly stoked to carry the audience through Willy's adventures, even gushing about the exciting gig on social media. "I got the chance to voice EVERY. SINGLE. CHARACTER. and bring to life this cool interactive game for Netflix and you guys," Jonathan wrote in an Instagram post.

That's right, not only is Jonathan voicing the lead, he's the star of the whole darn show.