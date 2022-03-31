Logo
Armadillo in "The Masked Singer" Season 7
Armadillo in "The Masked Singer" Season 7.

Is 'The Masked Singer' Tour Coming to a Theater Near You? Check Out the 2022 Tour Dates

By

Mar. 30 2022, Published 11:07 p.m. ET

Fox's The Masked Singer continues to be one of the most talked-about shows on television, so it's no surprise that the corresponding live tour is continuing in 2022. Similar to American Idol, the series has been extending its popularity by creating a live show that audiences can enjoy in person and not just through a screen.

Unlike Idol, though, The Masked Singer tour keeps an element of the competition in the live performances. One celebrity is unmasked at every single concert, and fans are encouraged to guess who's behind the masks just like they would with the TV show. The tour promises that "fan-favorite characters" are included, with Season 7's "Thingamabob" included for 2022.

Here's everything that Masked Singer fans need to know about the tour before it starts.

Ram in "The Masked Singer" Season 7
Ram in "The Masked Singer" Season 7

What is 'The Masked Singer' tour?

The Masked Singer tour is similar to the TV show: a select number of contestants come out in costume and perform, with one (and only one!) celebrity having to take their mask off at the end of the night. It's not known if they'll perform the same songs from the show or new material, but it's likely a combination both, since tours for similar shows like American Idol and The Voice tend to mix things up.

Ticket prices vary by venue. The tour offers three levels of VIP tickets with different Masked Singer experiences (for an additional cost). According to the tour's website, the top-level VIP package includes a meet-and-greet with Natasha Bedingfield, who serves as the tour's host. Bedingfield was "Pepper" in The Masked Singer Season 6.

If you're looking to meet any of the characters, the closest you'll get is a photo op.

But if you want to impress your friends or family with your Masked Singer guessing skills, or if you routinely sing along with the performances every Wednesday night, then the tour is definitely something to put on your calendar in Summer 2022.

Hydra in "The Masked Singer" Season 7
Hydra in "The Masked Singer" Season 7

'The Masked Singer' 2022 tour dates and cities.

The Masked Singer 2022 tour will begin on May 28, 2022, and end on June 30, 2022. That's two full months of audiences nationwide being able to see the fun up close and personal! The tour is mostly focused in the United States, though it will make one stop in Canada on June 11 for any fans north of the border.

Below is a full list of The Masked Singer tour dates. Fans can purchase tickets and VIP packages here.

May 28, 2022 — St. Louis, MO — Stifel Theatre

May 29, 2022 — Omaha, NE — Orpheum Theatre

May 31, 2022 — Evansville, IN — Aiken Theatre

June 1, 2022 — Indianapolis, IN — Clowes Memorial Hall

June 3, 2022 — Welch, MN — Treasure Island Resort & Casino

June 4, 2022 — Milwaukee, WI — Riverside Theatre

June 5, 2022 — Chicago, IL — Chicago Theatre

June 7, 2022 — Cincinnati, OH — Taft Theatre

June 8, 2022 — Columbus, OH — Palace Theatre

June 9, 2022 — Akron, OH — E.J. Thomas Hall

June 10, 2022 — Detroit, MI — Fox Theatre

June 11, 2022 — Rama, ON, Canada — Casino Rama Entertainment Centre

June 13, 2022 — Syracuse, NY — Landmark Theatre

June 14, 2022 — Hershey, PA — Hershey Theatre

June 16, 2022 — Mashantucket, CT — Premier Theater at Foxwoods

June 17, 2022 — Atlantic City, NJ — Tropicana Showroom

June 18, 2022 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Hall at NJPAC

June 19, 2022 — Boston, MA — Boch Center Wang Theatre

June 21, 2022 — Tysons, VA — Capital One Hall

June 22, 2022 — Baltimore, MD — The Lyric

June 23, 2022 — Richmond, VA — Dominion Energy Center

June 24, 2022 — Charlotte, NC — Ovens Auditorium

June 25, 2022 — North Charleston, SC — North Charleston PAC

June 26, 2022 — Atlanta, GA — Fox Theatre

June 28, 2022 — Orlando, FL — Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

June 29, 2022 — Tampa, FL — Morsani Hall at the Straz Center

June 30, 2022 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL — Broward Center for the Performing Arts

July 1, 2022 — Jacksonville, FL — Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts (Moran Theater)

July 2, 2022 — Greenville, SC — Bon Secours Arena

July 5, 2022 — Greensboro, NC — Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

July 6, 2022 — Nashville, TN — Ryman Auditorium

July 7, 2022 — Huntsville, AL — Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center

July 8, 2022 — Memphis, TN — Orpheum Theatre

July 9, 2022 — Little Rock, AR — Simmons Bank Arena

July 10, 2022 — Tulsa, OK — Tulsa Theatre

July 12, 2022 — San Antonio, TX — Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

July 13, 2022 — Austin, TX — Bass Concert Hall

July 14, 2022 — Sugar Land, TX — Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

July 15, 2022 — Grand Prairie, TX — Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

July 16, 2022 — Midland, TX — Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

July 18, 2022 — Denver, CO — Ellie Caulkins Opera House

July 19, 2022 — Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Hall at Eccles Theater

July 21, 2022 — Spokane, WA — First Interstate Center for the Arts

July 22, 2022 — Portland, OR — Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

July 23, 2022 — Seattle, WA — Paramount Theatre

July 24, 2022 — Boise, ID — Morrison Center for the Performing Arts

July 26, 2022 — San Jose, CA — San Jose Civic Auditorium

July 28, 2022 — Los Angeles, CA — Orpheum Theatre

July 29, 2022 — Reno, NV — Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort & Casino

July 30, 2022 — Las Vegas, NV — Smith Center

