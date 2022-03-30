Who Is Hydra on 'the Masked Singer'? Details on the Performer

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Hydra mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.

Like previous characters that have appeared on the show such as the Russian Dolls, judge Ken Jeong believes that Hydra is actually a collection of three people. Given that it's a three-headed beast, his guess is that Chevy Chase, Steve Martin, and Martin Short are behind the mask.