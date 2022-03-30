Who Is Hydra on 'the Masked Singer'? Details on the Performer

Who Is Hydra on 'the Masked Singer'? Details on the PerformerBy Chris Barilla
Mar. 30 2022, Published 4:53 p.m. ET
One of the hallmarks of The Masked Singer is its sheer ability to confuse everyone, from your average viewer to the biggest stars in Hollywood. Let's be real — the show thrives in the confusion and speculation that it causes, and those same feelings drive millions of viewers back to their screens eagerly each week to see what's next.
For Season 7 of The Masked Singer, that fan-favorite formula is being applied once again to another set of celebrities hidden behind outrageous costumes. One such costume that has been catching a lot of viewer attention is Hydra, the three-headed dragon that is roaring its way onto the Masked Singer scene. So, who is Hydra on The Masked Singer? Here's what we know so far.
Hydra on 'The Masked Singer' - The Clues
- Three-headed dragon
- A magic 8-ball that says "ask your amigos"
- Dark green and purple-colored
- Blows smoke from its nostrils
- Scaly skin
- Horns
- Three different-colored sets of eyes
- On Team Bad
Hydra on 'The Masked Singer' - The Guesses
Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Hydra mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.
Like previous characters that have appeared on the show such as the Russian Dolls, judge Ken Jeong believes that Hydra is actually a collection of three people. Given that it's a three-headed beast, his guess is that Chevy Chase, Steve Martin, and Martin Short are behind the mask.
Ken believes this to be the case because of the fact that he has been "dying" to have Martin Short on the show, the magic 8-ball that read "ask your amigos" (Chevy, Steve, and Martin famously starred in The Three Amigos), and because he knows Chevy's demeanor from working with him on Community.
"That would be legendary, Ken!" replied fellow judge Nicole Scherzinger when he shared his prediction.
Here are some other potential guesses for who could be behind the Hydra mask:
- Migos
- Joe Hawley, Rob Cantor, and Andrew Horowitz
- Colin Mochrie, Ryan Stiles, and Greg Proops
- The Jonas Brothers
- Members of Green Day
- Members of Boyz II Men
So, who is Hydra on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is...
Hydra hasn't been revealed on the show quite yet! We'll be sure to update as soon as they are, though!
Be sure to check out new episodes of The Masked Singer airing Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.