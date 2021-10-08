The Latest Wild Card on 'The Masked Singer' Is Pepper — but Who's Behind the Mask?

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Pepper mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.

In almost every post about this mask and on the Masked Singer subreddit, fans are convinced that Pepper is Natasha Bedingfield. She has a similar accent to the Pepper, and many have said that they could tell Pepper was her as soon as she started to sing. But people also think it could be Adele because of the accent and the power in her voice. Still other people swear it could be Kesha.