The Latest Wild Card on 'The Masked Singer' Is Pepper — but Who's Behind the Mask?By Kori Williams
Oct. 8 2021, Published 12:27 p.m. ET
The longer The Masked Singer is on TV, the more we fall in love with it. The lights, the over-the-top costumes, the serious talent, and trying to guess who's behind each mask is more than enough to bring us all coming back each week. So far in the show's sixth season, we've revealed a handful of celebrities.
But fans are still trying to figure out who is under the rest of the masks on this season of The Masked Singer and next up is Pepper. She's a Wild Card who has a big presence on the show. Her first performance even brought judge Nicole Scherzinger to tears. But who is she?
The Pepper on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues
Pepper's first appearance on the show occurred in Episode 4. Here are the clues we received in their first clue package:
- Hot sauce
- A hand holding a phone
- A "Chiliwood" (instead of Hollywood) sign
- "This last year has been the craziest. Something I did went viral basically overnight."
- A field of poppies.
- Tic-Tac-Toe
- A sign reading "KEEP DREAMING"
In an interview with TMZ ahead of their debut on the show, Pepper said they have a "Rolodex of famous friends," (possibly including Bob Dylan). Because another contestant dropped out, Pepper came in at the last minute to take the spot. Apparently, they only had a day to get everything together. Some fans also heard Pepper speaking behind the scenes in one Instagram post and believe Pepper has a British or Australian accent.
The Pepper on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses
Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Pepper mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.
In almost every post about this mask and on the Masked Singer subreddit, fans are convinced that Pepper is Natasha Bedingfield. She has a similar accent to the Pepper, and many have said that they could tell Pepper was her as soon as she started to sing. But people also think it could be Adele because of the accent and the power in her voice. Still other people swear it could be Kesha.
But these aren't the only guesses people are making. Here are some other names people have been throwing around:
So, who is the Pepper on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…
The Pepper hasn't been revealed on the show quite yet! We'll be sure to update as soon as they are, though!