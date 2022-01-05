A Beginner’s Guide to Wordle, the New Word Game That’s Taking Over the Internet

Word(le) on the street is that there’s a new word game in town. And it’s like nothing like we’ve ever seen before. It’s called Wordle, and it’s a daily guessing game with a rather romantic backstory (but we’ll get to that part later).

Released at the end of Oct. 2021, Wordle has garnered an impressive following since its debut. In fact, you may already have a bunch of friends who have been quietly *wordling* away.