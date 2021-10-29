Merriam-Webster Just Added 455 New Words to the Dictionary in October 2021

If you ever want to see a bunch of old-timey curmudgeons get up in arms about pretty much nothing, use a new slang term around them. Personally speaking, I'm 35 years old and just can't wrap my head around the word "cap," mainly because it has the same number of syllables as the word "lie" and the song it was inspired by didn't even use the word "cap" as a replacement for "lie."

But language is always evolving, which is something that Merriam-Webster understands very well, since they're constantly adding new words to the dictionary.