Josh Wardle Made the Word Game 'Wordle' for His Partner

The story behind the creation of Wordle is an easy real-life example of the phrase "If he wanted to, he would."

There are few words games on any mobile app store that captivate audiences, though in a short period of time, it appears that Wordle has.

The game is simple: Once a day, players have six tries to guess the letters in a five-letter word — whether you get the word right or wrong, you can only play once a day.