This Is the Best First Word to Guess Every Day in Wordle

Once you type your guess into Wordle, each letter will become one of three corresponding colors: gray meaning it's not included in the word, yellow indicating the letter is in the word but not in the correct spot, and green confirming the right letter is the in right place in the word.

Like we said, once your six guesses are up, the game is done for the day. So what's the best first word to guess to maximize your chance at getting it right?