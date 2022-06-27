Distractify
Kevin Hart as Teddy and Woody Harrelson as The Man From Toronto
Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson Take on Canada in This Netflix Action-Comedy

Pretty Honore - Author
By

Jun. 27 2022, Published 7:16 p.m. ET

Last year, Kevin Hart inked a first-look deal with Netflix. Following the release of his crime-thriller, True Story, comes The Man From Toronto. Alsos starring Woody Harrelson, the action-comedy film debuted on the streaming platform on June 24.

Since its premiere, The Man From Toronto has received mixed reviews. But what is the movie about? And was it really filmed in Toronto? Keep reading to learn more.

What is ‘The Man From Toronto’ about?

In The Man From Toronto, Kevin stars as Teddy Jackson, a down-on-his-luck salesman who finds himself at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Teddy's plans to surprise his wife, Lori (Jasmine Matthews), with an anniversary getaway are derailed when he stumbles upon an active crime scene. To save his own life, Teddy is forced to take on the identity of a famed assassin.

Rob Archer as Oscar (L) and Kevin Hart (Far R) as Teddy in The Man from Toronto
(L-R) Rob Archer as Oscar (L) and Kevin Hart (Far R) as Teddy in 'The Man from Toronto'

Things get even more complicated when Randy (Woody Harrelson) — aka the real Man from Toronto — gets involved. The two are forced to partner up with the FBI to prevent the assassination of the President of Venezuela.

Where was ‘The Man From Toronto’ filmed?

As the title of the film suggests, The Man From Toronto was filmed in Ontario, the Canadian providence of which Toronto is the capital. But that wasn’t always the plan. Initially, the cast and crew were slated to film in Atlanta, Ga. However, according to reports, filming for most of the movie was relocated to the Greater Toronto Area due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Specific filming locations include the King Edward Hotel, the Gardiner Expressway underpass, and the CBC Atrium, which are all located in downtown Toronto. Those familiar with the area will also spot landmarks like the Sunnyside Pavilion, Le Sélect Bistro, and Enercare Centre Atrium in the film.

Woody Harrelson as The Man From Toronto and Kevin Hart as Teddy
Woody Harrelson as The Man From Toronto and Kevin Hart as Teddy

In addition, scenes were shot at the Ivy Arms Restaurant and Bar in the city of Milton, as well as a variety of locations in North York, Brampton, and Mount Hope. Marty’s Gym — the boxing ring that takes center stage in the film — is actually the Kingsway Boxing Club in Etobicoke.

Cinematography for the film was headed up by Rob Hardy, also known for his work on the 2018 Natalie Portman-led film, Annihilation.

When was 'The Man From Toronto’ filmed?

Although Kevin Hart's True Story was released months ahead of The Man From Toronto, the latter was actually filmed first.

Kevin Hart as Teddy (L) in The Man From Toronto.
Kevin Hart as Teddy (L) in 'The Man From Toronto'

The cast and crew began shooting in April 2020, amid the onset of the pandemic. At that point, they were forced to press pause on production, but picked filming back up in August that same year.

The film’s release date was also pushed back several times. The Man From Toronto was originally slated to premiere in September 2021. Netflix rescheduled the film’s debut for January 2022, but the date was pushed yet again when Sony sold distribution rights to Netflix in April.

The Man From Toronto is available for streaming now on Netflix.

