Elon Musk’s Brother Kimbal Is Also in Tech — Check out His Drone Company! Elon Musk's brother, Kimbal Musk, has a drone company that is changing the game when it comes to entertainment. By D.M. Published Dec. 19 2024, 3:30 p.m. ET Source: The Mega Agency

Elon Musk has become one of the most popular tech developers in the world, and his brother Kimbal Musk has also built a successful company. As the co-founder of The Kitchen Restaurant Group, Kimbal has championed farm-to-table dining experiences across the United States. His restaurants prioritize locally sourced ingredients, supporting farmers and fostering sustainability.

In addition to his work in the culinary world, Kimbal co-founded Big Green, a non-profit organization dedicated to building learning gardens in schools across the U.S. These gardens teach children the value of growing their own food and provide hands-on education about nutrition and the environment. Big Green has established gardens in over 700 schools, impacting thousands of students.

And while Kimbal is widely recognized for his efforts in sustainable food systems, he has taken a bold step into the tech world by launching a drone company aimed at transforming modern entertainment. Kimbal, who also serves on the board of Tesla, hopes that his drones will ultimately replace fireworks.

Kimbal Musk acquired a drone light show company.

In 2022, Kimbal Musk acquired Nova Sky Stories, taking control of their fleet of over 9,000 drones. Although neither party disclosed the terms of the acquisition, Intel confirmed it would cease operating its Drone Light Shows unit. Intel’s drones have provided light show experiences at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Coachella, and the Super Bowl, and Kimbal plans to continue creating these shows.

“I am proud to announce the formation of Nova Sky Stories, a company that is dedicated to bringing art to the skies of every town and city in the world,” Kimbal told Medium. Adding, “We have acquired 9,000 of the best light drones ever built. They are equipped with the best hardware and software ever created.”

Kimbal’s inspiration to form his own drone company came from the 2021 Free Burn gathering in the Nevada desert, where a drone display captivated thousands of attendees. The drones produce no harmful emissions and eliminate the noise and pollution associated with fireworks, making them an eco-friendly choice for celebrations. The company has since started collaborating with event organizers, brands, and artists to push the boundaries of drone-based storytelling.

Kimbal Musk is also a huge crypto philanthropist.

In addition to being a company founder and tech innovator, Kimbal Musk has made it a point to give back to less fortunate communities – and he has been recognized for his philanthropic efforts. The Giving Block included Musk in its 2024 Crypto Impact 100 list, highlighting the most influential figures in cryptocurrency driving positive global change.

