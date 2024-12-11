'RHOSLC' Episodes Are Available To Stream on Peacock After They Air Live on Bravo New episodes of 'RHOSLC' air on Wednesdays on Bravo. By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 11 2024, 12:11 p.m. ET Source: Fred Hayes/Bravo

Not everyone can watch live episodes of The Real housewives of Salt Lake City on Bravo. But for those who can't, or those who just want to see the drama unfold a second time, what time does RHOSLC come on Peacock? The streaming platform is where fans can watch past and current seasons of different Bravo reality shows, and RHOSLC is no exception.

Of course, the timing is what fans really care about. If they can't watch the show live, but want to watch it a few hours after its airdate, will it already be on Peacock? There's nothing worse for a reality TV fan than having to wait more than a day to see a new episode while the internet creates memes and gifs that they don't quite understand yet because they missed the live episode. It's a tragedy, really. Maybe not as big of a tragedy as Monica Garcia leaving RHOSLC, but it's close.

Source: Fred Hayes/Bravo

What time does 'RHOSLC' come on Peacock?

Depending on the shows that head to Peacock after they air, there are different times they are available on Peacock the day after they air. While it's hard to say if RHOSLC arrives as early as midnight the next day, at the very least, RHOSLC is on Peacock the morning after new episodes air on Bravo.

In the past, new episodes were available on Peacock by 6:30 a.m. EST. While other NBCUniversal shows might be on Peacock at midnight or even 3 a.m. EST the day after they air, that's not the case for RHOSLC. At the very least, though, fans don't have to wait until midday to stream new episodes.

Are 'RHOSLC' reunions on Peacock too?

RHOSLC reunions are counted as episodes in any given season, so yes, they are also made available on Peacock after they air. But, since reunions are often two or three parts, those parts are available on the streaming platform after they each air. Ahead of the Season 5 finale of RHOSLC, Andy Cohen even said he could see the reunion being "super-sized." And when that happens, those longer episodes are also on Peacock.