Philadelphia Sports Fans Are Famous for Rioting After Big Wins and Losses – Here's Why

The city of Philadelphia goes wild when its teams win major sporting events, especially the Super Bowl. When the Philadelphia Eagles won their first Super Bowl in 2018, one of the first things said was, "Grease up the poles!"

It didn't take long for fans to prove why because, after the game, crowds flooded the streets of Philly to celebrate, setting fires, flipping cars, and, of course, climbing utility poles — greased or not. This chaotic celebration wasn't a one-time occurrence; it happened again when the Eagles won the NFC Championship and Super Bowl LIX. But why does this happen? Here's what you need to know about why Philly erupts into riots after big victories.

Why does Philly riot when they win the Super Bowl?

As most know, Philadelphia sports fans are among the most passionate in the country, with a deep, long-standing connection to their teams — especially the Eagles. After years (or even decades) of disappointment, a championship win can trigger an overwhelming emotional release that sometimes spills over into chaotic behavior.

When something as big as the Super Bowl is won, many fans want to come together to celebrate. Most just want to show their support, but for some, that celebration crosses the line into riotous behavior. Dr. Brandon Podgorski, the program director of sports leadership at Abilene Christian University, who has studied fan violence, told The New York Times that it's "a sort of mob mentality."

"You want to be around others who care like you do and feel the same about your team as you do," Dr. Podgorski explained. "This often happens in public places and, unfortunately, public property is damaged in the process."

Some fans also get caught up in the anonymity a crowd provides. According to Dr. Jason Lanter, a professor of psychology at Kutztown University, these fans are "less likely to be identified in a big group and then do things they would typically not do alone." He also pointed out that fans often get swept up in the pressure of the moment. When one person acts out, others follow suit to fit in and feel a sense of belonging.

"Part of it is showing off, part is getting caught up with the actions of the group, and part is not thinking about what they are actually doing," Dr. Lanter added. Some fans even engage in this violent behavior as a way to demonstrate just how much they belong to the team's culture. As some people put it, it can be an alarming way to show "greater allegiance to the team."

Alcohol plays a major role in why fans riot after big wins.

And then, of course, there's alcohol. Videos of fans celebrating (or becoming violent) after games often show signs of intoxication. According to The New York Times, many experts have pointed to alcohol as a major driver of post-game violence.

The timing of the game also plays a major role — later games give the fans more time to drink, which can fuel tempers. Thus, with a mix of alcohol, large crowds, and later kickoffs, small incidents can easily escalate, turning what was meant to be a joyful celebration into a chaotic riot.