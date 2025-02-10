Jalen Hurts Has a Super Bowl Ring, but Does the Eagles Quarterback Have a Wedding Ring? The quarterback might be getting married during the offseason. By Joseph Allen Published Feb. 10 2025, 12:28 p.m. ET Source: Mega

On the biggest stage imaginable, Jalen Hurts outplayed Patrick Mahomes. Following his victory in Super Bowl LIX, many want to know whether the 26-year-old Eagles quarterback is married.

Jalen, who just won Super Bowl MVP, has been in a long-term relationship for several years. Here's what we know about his relationship, and whether he has plans for a wedding in the near future.

Source: FOX

Is Jalen Hurts married?

Jalen Hurts is not married, but at 26, he still has plenty of time to get to that. Jalen is engaged to Bry Burrows, though, and the two announced that engagement during the 2024 season. Jalent and Bry first met when he was at the University of Alabama before he transferred to Oklahoma, and Jalen officially popped the question in September of 2024. The proposal apparently involved a violinist, some flowers, and of course plenty of candles.

According to Essence, Bry works as an AI partner for IBM, and the two of them have dated on and off since they went public with their relationship in 2023. She joined Jalen on the field following the team's victory in the NFC Championship game in 2025, and the two of them also met up and shared a kiss following his Super Bowl victory. Although she keeps their personal life private, it's clear that she is an important part of his support system.

“I knew a long time ago,” Jalen said about how long he'd known that the two were made for each other. “I mean, to this point in my life, that’s an irreplaceable feeling. I think that’s what allowed us to get to where we are now.” Now that the 2024 football season has ended, and Jalen has emerged as the ultimate victor, the two can plan their wedding knowing that he did everything he could over the course of the season.

Jalen Hurts & Bry Burrows 🥹💚 pic.twitter.com/CgOO5Uhoj2 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 10, 2025 Source: Twitter/@ComplexSports

Jalen Hurts had a winding path to the Super Bowl.

Although plenty of star quarterbacks claim that someone doubted them along the way, it's more true for Jalen than it is for most players. He was benched at halftime of a national championship game for Alabama, and eventually transferred to Oklahoma as a result. The Eagles drafted him in the second round, and it wasn't even clear that he would be able to start in the NFL.

Even ahead of the Super Bowl, there were still plenty of people who felt that there was little chance he could compete on a stage alongside Patrick Mahomes, who has already affirmed his greatness in the biggest games. Instead, though, Jalen and the Eagles put on a dominating performance, and Jalen proved that he has all the skills necessary to compete on the biggest possible stage.