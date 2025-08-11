Jennifer Welch Says She's "Had It" With White Folks That "Triple-Trumped" — Is She Married? "Take your a-- to Cracker Barrel." By Niko Mann Updated Aug. 11 2025, 2:09 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @I'veHadIt

Fans of Jennifer Welsh are wondering about her private life after she sounded off about Donald Trump voters on her podcast, I've Had It. The former Bravo star hosts the podcast with co-host Angie "Pumps" Sullivan, and she ranted about Trump voters during an episode on Aug. 8.

Jennifer went in on Trump and his voters, and she did not mince words while popping off about his immigration policy that targets people of color. Jennifer said that she's "had it" with white folks who'd "triple Trumped." She also said that they should be banned from Mexican, Indian, and Chinese restaurants as well as from going to gay hairdressers. A video clip of the rant has gone viral on social media, and all the hoopla has folks asking if the podcast host is married.

Is Jennifer Welch married? All about the podcast host and her viral Trump rant.

No, Jennifer Welch is not married, but she is with her ex-husband, Josh Welch, a former criminal defense lawyer, per People. The couple began dating in 2000 and were married in 2005. Josh struggled with addiction, and the couple divorced in 2013 after he had a relapse and refused treatment. “It was the breakup of our family," she said back in 2017. "It leveled me." However, after Josh went to treatment in 2015 and got sober, the couple got back together.

While fans are curious about her love life, they are more interested in her viral Trump-bashing video during, I've Had It. Jennifer had some harsh words for the president – and his private parts. "I've had it with, um, white people that triple-trumped," she said. "That have the nerve and the audacity to walk into a Mexican restaurant, a Chinese restaurant, an Indian restaurant, go to perhaps their gay hairdresser. I don't think you should be able to enjoy anything but Cracker Barrel."

"And if you want to triple Trump, and you want to browbeat DEI, and you want to browbeat gay people, and you want to browbeat Black people — as you've been doing for 400 years — and you want to browbeat this generation of immigrants that come over here and open up businesses, earnestly pay their taxes," she added. "You want to demonize them and call them rapists and felons and all this s--t, when the felon is the teeny weeny mushroom c--k piece of s-t cankles, McTaco t-ts at the top of the ticket."

"I have f--king had it from top to bottom," she continued. "White people that triple-Trump should be banned, boycotted from enjoying the best thing that America has to offer, which is multiculturalism. Get your fat a--es out of the Mexican restaurant. Get your fat a--es over to Cracker Barrel, because nobody wants to see your f--king smug a-- teeny weeny pink arm big gut around."

While some conservatives called her racist and mentally disturbed, some liberals thought she summed up their sentiments exactly. "Jennifer Welch is my hero of the day," wrote one X user. F--k the #PedoPresident and his cult members." "Jennifer, you're definitely invited to the family reunion," added another.

Does Jennifer Welch have kids?

Yes, Jennifer Welch has two children with her ex-husband and current partner, Josh. Their son Dylan was born in 2002, and their youngest son, Roman, was born in 2006. Jennifer shares pictures of her family and their travels on Instagram, who were recently vacationing in Capri, Italy.