"We Will Hunt You Down" — Vizio TV Keeps Playing Shocking Anti-Immigrant Message By Jennifer Farrington Published March 28 2025, 9:36 a.m. ET

The great thing about technology, aside from being fast and convenient, is that you can tailor certain features to your liking. You can change the background on your computer or Apple Watch, set your TV to display a carousel of family photos while idle, or let calming music and serene nature images bounce around the screen until you’re ready to return to your program or movie.

But for one Reddit user, their idle Vizio TV seemed to take on a mind of its own. They shared that it suddenly began looping a message from Kristi Noem, the Secretary of Homeland Security and a staunch Donald Trump supporter, essentially telling undocumented immigrants, "Hey, you gotta go. You’re not welcome," but in a much harsher tone. Here’s their story and the stark message Kristi is delivering across TVs.

Their Vizio TV went idle yet continued playing an anti-immigrant message.

Source: Reddit/@DoubleJumps The anti-immigration ad that appeared on a person's idle Vizio TV

Redditor @DoubleJumps claims that while their Vizio TV was idle, playing calming music and nature videos, they were unexpectedly greeted with "a message from the trump admin telling illegal immigrants to gtfo over and over and over again."

The Redditor explained that after about 30 minutes of having the TV in idle mode while they were in another room, they began "hearing Kristi Noem praising Trump and telling immigrants to get out of America," repeatedly. This drew them back into the room, where they watched it loop three more times before returning to the ever-so-calming nature clips.

They later returned to their post, sharing that they left the TV on, and about 20 minutes later, Kristi’s message came back on but only once this time. They asserted, "This TV will be out of my house by the end of the week."

Reactions ranged from shock to concern, with one person noting how many others might be hearing it — or worse, falling asleep to it (it did begin 30 minutes after the TV went idle, plenty of time for you to fall asleep) and having it repeatedly play over and over, etching into your subconscious.

While plenty of people offered the Vizio owner suggestions on how to prevent this from happening again (it comes down to the TV’s settings), others took it as even more reason to avoid buying a Vizio altogether.

Given the outpouring of frustration @DoubleJumps’s Reddit post sparked (it racked up over 5,000 votes and nearly 200 comments), you’re probably wondering, what exactly did Kristi say in the message that took over the TV?

Here’s what Kristi Noem says in her TV ad targeting undocumented immigrants.

Kristi didn’t waste any time getting to the point in her minute-long spiel about how Trump is "making America safe again," and she had a stern warning for all illegal immigrants (or perhaps just those with Vizio TVs). She started off on a lighter note, saying, "The United States welcomes those who respect our laws because a strong nation is a safe nation." But then, she quickly switched gears, adding, "If you are considering entering America illegally, don’t even think about it."

She didn’t hold back, continuing with, "If you come to our country and you break our laws, we will hunt you down. Criminals are not welcome in the United States." Kristi then blamed "weak leadership" for leaving our borders "wide open," which, according to her, allowed a flood of drugs, human trafficking, and violent criminals into the country.