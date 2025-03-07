Andrew Schulz and Politics: Is He Team Red, Team Blue, or Just Stirring the Pot? "I don't really care about politics, I just care about culture." By Jennifer Farrington Published March 7 2025, 9:29 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/Flagrant

Comedian Andrew Schulz has never been one to hold back, but he got especially personal during his Netflix stand-up special, which aired on March 4, 2025. Opening up about the struggles he and his wife faced while trying to conceive, he later told The Hollywood Reporter that LIFE was the biggest tour of his life. And while he hesitated to tell 15,000 people, "Yo, my sperm doesn’t swim," he went for it anyway.

That same unfiltered honesty coupled with his actions has earned Andrew both praise and criticism. When he invited then-President-elect Donald Trump onto his Flagrant podcast in October 2024, many were quick to label him a "Trumper" (aka a Trump supporter). But where does Andrew actually stand when it comes to politics?

What is Andrew Schulz's take on politics?

Andrew Schulz doesn’t lean clearly left or right — his content doesn’t swing hard in either direction. But does he seem to respect Trump and appreciate his 2024 visit to Flagrant? Absolutely. Still, in a 2025 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Andrew revealed that he’s spent much of his life as a Democrat.

"I grew up as a Democrat my whole f--king life. I grew up in the arts in New York, my family had a dance studio, I was going to the ballet!" he admitted. That said, he didn’t bash Trump or mock him, despite what some outlets suggested. At the end of the day, it’s all about perspective — depending on how you clip the footage, Andrew could come across as either a Trump supporter or a Trump critic.

During a podcast episode after his Trump interview, Andrew and his crew tackled some of the biggest questions people had about the now-president. He came across as surprisingly supportive, shutting down rumors that Trump had dementia and dismissing claims that he smelled bad — rumors that stemmed from allegations he once pooped himself. In fact, Andrew admitted he actually had a great time with Trump.

Some people are being critical of Andrew Schulz for having Trump on his podcast.

While many are now judging Andrew for having Trump on his show, it seems like he simply took the opportunity because it presented itself, much like the Village People did when they were invited to perform at Trump’s victory rally. They made it clear they weren’t Trump supporters but couldn’t pass up the chance.

Perhaps Andrew took the same approach, knowing that having someone like Trump on his podcast would be a major win for viewership (and give plenty of sources content to pick apart), ultimately drawing more attention to him.

To be clear, Andrew insists he wasn’t only reaching out to one side of the political spectrum. In a March 2025 sit-down with the Los Angeles Times, he revealed that he also invited Democrats onto the show, but none took him up on the offer.