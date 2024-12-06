Home > Entertainment Abuse Allegations Posted by Andrew Schulz's Ex-Girlfriend, Sara Philips, Resurface The comedian's ex accused him of causing her to get sick by wiping his shoes with her toothbrush. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 6 2024, 2:57 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@andrewschulz/@itssaraphillips

Content Warning: This article mentions domestic violence and child sexual abuse. Comedian Andrew Schulz is known for his controversial stand-up routines and often unwarranted hot takes on Black culture. His 2024 racist opinions about Black women on his podcast, Flagrant Podcast, during a September 2024 episode with Black podcasters James Duncan and Fuhad Dawodu of Shxtsngigs, resulted in Kendrick Lamar calling him out through a song from his album, GNX. "Don’t let no white comedian talk about no Black woman, that’s law," Kendrick said in the song, scolding him and the hosts.

After hearing the namedrop, Andrew fired back at Kendrick in December 2024, causing him more grief from the West Coast rapper's fans. The following day, the comedian received even more attention after his ex-girlfriend claimed he abused her during their relationship. Here's what to know about Andrew's ex-girlfriend's allegations.

Andrew Schulz's ex-girlfriend says she was "manipulated, controlled, and abused" by the comedian.

On Dec. 5, 2024, Sara's claims against Andrew, which were first shared in 2020, reemerged on social media. A Reddit user reposted an X (formerly Twitter) post on Thursday. The X post contained screenshots of an Instagram post shared on his ex-girlfriend, Sara Philips's page. In the post, Sara accused the comedian of being verbally abusive during their relationship. The social media accounts claimed in their reposts that she was 16 and he was 28.

"For years, I was manipulated, controlled, and abused by him," Sara said. The verbal abuse was constant. I was isolated from my friends. If I wore makeup that he thought was too much, he'd wipe it off my face in public." Andrew's ex also stated the abuse turned emotional and later affected her physical health. In addition to allegedly policing her outfit choices, she recalled discovering he had been using her toothbrush to wipe his shoes, causing her to be "sick for weeks."

Sara also discussed an alleged domestic dispute between them in Aruba, where she said his anger "got so out of control" she locked herself in the hotel bathroom. She then said that, while she and Andrew had ended their relationship years before her post, she decided to open up about his alleged abuse after being "inundated with unwanted messages" about his Netflix standup special, Schulz Saves America.

"For me, even opening Netflix on my TV, in my own home, has been completely triggering," she shared. "To have to see the face of someone who abused me for years... is something I wouldn't wish on my own enemy."

Social media commentators have questioned Sara Philips and Andrew Schulz's relationship timeline.

After Sara's comments about Andrew reemerged, many fans on social media sounded off about the situation. Regarding the alleged age gap between the couple, one X user commented under the repost on the app with, "Another Certified Pedophile," quoting Kendrick's diss track about Drake, "Not Like Us," where he called the Canadian rapper the same thing.

Amid concerns about the exes' age difference, one X user suggested Sara wasn't 16 when they dated, based on her date of birth. The singer was reportedly born on Oct. 14, 1995, which makes her 29 as of 2024. According to Sportskeeda, Sara began dating Andrew around 2014 and 2015. If that's the case, she would've been 19 or 20 then, and the comedian would've been 31 or 32. She never said in her post that she was 16 when they dated.

While Sara has received many comments about her and Andrew's relationship, the LA-based singer-songwriter and producer said in her 2020 Instagram post that she was "happy and healthy" and has moved on with her life. Andrew has never publicly addressed Sara's allegations.