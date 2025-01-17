Kristi Noem Has Built an Impressive Net Worth Throughout Her Political Career Noem participated in confirmation hearings for her nomination as President Donald Trump's U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security on Jan. 17. By Distractify Staff Updated Jan. 17 2025, 12:39 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

On Jan. 17, Kristi Noem, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, testified in front of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee (HSGAC).

Before her new role, the two-time governor made several power moves in politics. Let's take a look at Kristi's net worth and career.

What is Kristi Noem's net worth?

Noem's net worth was estimated at $2.3 million in 2017. According to NewsNation, the amount has likely changed since then, as her job titles have shifted within the last few years. Before she became South Dakota's first female governor, Noem was South Dakota’s congressperson from 2011 to 2019. She was also a member of the House of Representatives prior to starting her role as governor.

After winning the race for governor in 2018, Noem's South Dakota governor profile shows she was re-elected in 2022 with "the largest vote total in the history of South Dakota." In addition to leading the state for nearly six years, Noem is also the author of her autobiography, Not My First Rodeo: Lessons from the Heartland.

The 2022 book nearly cost her the Department of Homeland Security nomination after she wrote about shooting her dog she deemed untrainable, though Noem explained to The Hill she had no other choice. The book's controversy didn't hurt her chances, as she still received the nomination and expressed her eagerness to be in the role at the Senate on Jan. 17. During her testimony, she shared she was aligned with Trump's immigration policy priorities, including deportation efforts, visa changes, and border security.