Distractify
Home > News > Politics

Kristi Noem Has Built an Impressive Net Worth Throughout Her Political Career

Noem participated in confirmation hearings for her nomination as President Donald Trump's U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security on Jan. 17.

Distractify Staff - Author
By

Updated Jan. 17 2025, 12:39 p.m. ET

Kristi Noem
Source: MEGA

On Jan. 17, Kristi Noem, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, testified in front of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee (HSGAC).

Article continues below advertisement

Before her new role, the two-time governor made several power moves in politics. Let's take a look at Kristi's net worth and career.

Kristi Noem
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

What is Kristi Noem's net worth?

Noem's net worth was estimated at $2.3 million in 2017. According to NewsNation, the amount has likely changed since then, as her job titles have shifted within the last few years.

Before she became South Dakota's first female governor, Noem was South Dakota’s congressperson from 2011 to 2019. She was also a member of the House of Representatives prior to starting her role as governor.

Kristi Noem

Politician, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security

Net worth: $2.3 million

Kristi Noem was selected as President Donald Trump's U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security. Before her position, she was the first female governor of South Dakota and served two terms.

Birthdate: Nov. 30, 1971

Birthplace: Watertown, S.D.

Birth Name: Kristi Lynn Arnold

Father: Ron Arnold

Mother: Corinne Arnold

Husband: Bryon Noem

Children: 3

Article continues below advertisement

After winning the race for governor in 2018, Noem's South Dakota governor profile shows she was re-elected in 2022 with "the largest vote total in the history of South Dakota." In addition to leading the state for nearly six years, Noem is also the author of her autobiography, Not My First Rodeo: Lessons from the Heartland.

The 2022 book nearly cost her the Department of Homeland Security nomination after she wrote about shooting her dog she deemed untrainable, though Noem explained to The Hill she had no other choice. The book's controversy didn't hurt her chances, as she still received the nomination and expressed her eagerness to be in the role at the Senate on Jan. 17. During her testimony, she shared she was aligned with Trump's immigration policy priorities, including deportation efforts, visa changes, and border security.

Noem told the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee that border security is her "top priority" and aligned with Trump's push to crack down on immigration. She also shared that she believes she's the perfect choice to get the job done.

"I knew that it would be needed to have someone in the position, that would do what the president promised the American people and would be strong enough to do it," she said at the hearing.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Governor Kristi Noem Has Been Married to Her Husband for More Than 30 Years

Florida Senator Marco Rubio's Net Worth Is Lower Than You Might Think

Is Donald Trump Buying TikTok? Inside the Talks That Could Change Everything

Latest Politics News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.