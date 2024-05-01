Home > News > Politics Kristi Noem Shot and Killed Her Dog and Probably Her Chance at Being a VP Candidate "Given that Cricket had shown aggressive behavior toward people by biting them, I decided what I did,” tweeted Kristi. By Brandon Charles Apr. 30 2024, Published 10:17 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

South Dakota governor and vice presidential hopeful Kristi Noem is doing the press rounds to promote her upcoming book, No Going Back: The Truth on What’s Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward.

You know what you can’t go back on? Shooting and killing your dog. Noem wrote about shooting and killing her dog in her upcoming book. So, why exactly did she shoot her dog? Based on public outcry, she likely also killed her future in politics and her chance of becoming a VP candidate.

Kristi Noem explains why she had to shoot her dog.

Cricket, a Wirehaired Pointer, was about 14 months old when Noem shot and killed the dog in a gravel pit. She specifically said that she "had" to shoot the dog. Based on her framing, she had no other choice.

The Guardian first obtained a copy of the book and on April 26, 2024, shared the tale of Noem's family bringing Cricket on a pheasant hunt. The dog, in Noem's own words, was “out of her mind with excitement, chasing all those birds, and having the time of her life,” you know, like how a 14-month-old untrained dog would normally behave.

After this normal behavior, Cricket jumped out of the family truck at another friend’s family farm and proceeded to “grab one chicken at a time, crunching it to death with one bite, then dropping it to attack another” — like most 14-month-old untrained dogs would probably behave. Noem writes in her book, “I hated that dog,” it was “less than worthless … as a hunting dog” and “I realized I had to put her down.”

Kristi Noem shared the information in her new book without anyone asking about it.

Although it may seem unwise to share a tale about killing an innocent 14-month-old dog that was doing what most untrained dogs that age would do, Noem views it as a chance to show that she won't back down on what needs to be done, even if it's hard.

We love animals, but tough decisions like this happen all the time on a farm. Sadly, we just had to put down 3 horses a few weeks ago that had been in our family for 25 years.



If you want more real, honest, and politically INcorrect stories that’ll have the media gasping,… pic.twitter.com/bKhpUkchHV — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) April 26, 2024

Two days later, once it was clear the story wasn’t going anywhere, Noem posted a much longer tweet explaining her action. She once again justified killing an innocent 14-month-old dog. She wrote, “The fact is, South Dakota law states that dogs who attack and kill livestock can be put down. Given that Cricket had shown aggressive behavior toward people by biting them, I decided what I did.”

I can understand why some people are upset about a 20 year old story of Cricket, one of the working dogs at our ranch, in my upcoming book — No Going Back. The book is filled with many honest stories of my life, good and bad days, challenges, painful decisions, and lessons… — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) April 28, 2024

A PETA representative reacted to what happened to Kristi Noem's dog.

Although Noem does point out that it’s perfectly legal to kill your dog if your untrained dog does what an untrained dog does, she neglects to mention that obtaining a dog is optional in the state of South Dakota and every state in America. The statement from a PETA representative does a good job of reminding people about options when it comes to pet ownership.

