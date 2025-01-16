Florida Senator Marco Rubio's Net Worth Is Lower Than You Might Think Rubio's net worth stems from a single real estate investment. By Joseph Allen Published Jan. 16 2025, 2:38 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Over his decade and a half in Washington, Marco Rubio has undergone a pretty radical transformation. Along the way, though, he's also continued to accumulate power, and he's now poised to become the next Secretary of State. Given that high-status position, many want to know more about the Florida senator.

Article continues below advertisement

Among the things people are most curious about is Rubio's net worth, which is much more modest than the average federal politician. Here's what we know about his net worth.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What is Marco Rubio's net worth?

According to Forbes, Marco Rubio is apparently worth a little north of $1 million. In 2016, the magazine reported that he was worth as little as $100,000, in large part because he had taken on a great deal of debt both on his home and on a rental property that he owned. The reason his net worth has grown so much in the intervening years is thanks to a real estate investment he made. He purchased a rental property in 2021 for $1 million that is now worth $1.75 million.

Marco Rubio United States Senator Net worth: $1 million Marco Rubio is a three-term senator from Florida who has been nominated to be Secretary of State under Donald Trump. His net worth is relatively modest for a national politician, in part because he took on a lot of debt when he first purchased his home. Birthdate: May 28, 1971 Birthplace: Miami, Fla. Birth Name: Marco Antonio Rubio Father: Mario Rubio Reina Mother: Oriales Rubio

Article continues below advertisement

Marco Rubio comes from an exceptionally modest background.

Most U.S. senators come from wealthy families, or have amassed the kind of personal wealth that makes them interested in running for office. Rubio is something of an exception to that rule, though, in large part because he has been working in public service for most of his career. He is the child of Cuban immigrants who came to this country after living under the Batista regime, which indelibly shaped his worldview.

Source: YouTube

Article continues below advertisement

Because his parents were immigrants, though, he came from modest means and rose up the ranks in politics from a post as city commissioner for western Miami all the way to the U.S. Senate in 2010. He was elected then as part of a wave of young Republicans, and many believed he could eventually become the face of the party.

He ran for president in 2016 and ran headlong into the phenomenon that was Donald Trump. While he was initially opposed to Trump, in the years since Trump took over the party he has become more and more aligned with the president-elect's views on a range of issues.