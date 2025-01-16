Florida Senator Marco Rubio's Net Worth Is Lower Than You Might Think
Rubio's net worth stems from a single real estate investment.
Over his decade and a half in Washington, Marco Rubio has undergone a pretty radical transformation. Along the way, though, he's also continued to accumulate power, and he's now poised to become the next Secretary of State. Given that high-status position, many want to know more about the Florida senator.
Among the things people are most curious about is Rubio's net worth, which is much more modest than the average federal politician. Here's what we know about his net worth.
What is Marco Rubio's net worth?
According to Forbes, Marco Rubio is apparently worth a little north of $1 million. In 2016, the magazine reported that he was worth as little as $100,000, in large part because he had taken on a great deal of debt both on his home and on a rental property that he owned.
The reason his net worth has grown so much in the intervening years is thanks to a real estate investment he made. He purchased a rental property in 2021 for $1 million that is now worth $1.75 million.
Marco Rubio
United States Senator
Net worth: $1 million
Marco Rubio is a three-term senator from Florida who has been nominated to be Secretary of State under Donald Trump. His net worth is relatively modest for a national politician, in part because he took on a lot of debt when he first purchased his home.
Birthdate: May 28, 1971
Birthplace: Miami, Fla.
Birth Name: Marco Antonio Rubio
Father: Mario Rubio Reina
Mother: Oriales Rubio
Marco Rubio comes from an exceptionally modest background.
Most U.S. senators come from wealthy families, or have amassed the kind of personal wealth that makes them interested in running for office. Rubio is something of an exception to that rule, though, in large part because he has been working in public service for most of his career. He is the child of Cuban immigrants who came to this country after living under the Batista regime, which indelibly shaped his worldview.
Because his parents were immigrants, though, he came from modest means and rose up the ranks in politics from a post as city commissioner for western Miami all the way to the U.S. Senate in 2010. He was elected then as part of a wave of young Republicans, and many believed he could eventually become the face of the party.
He ran for president in 2016 and ran headlong into the phenomenon that was Donald Trump. While he was initially opposed to Trump, in the years since Trump took over the party he has become more and more aligned with the president-elect's views on a range of issues.
It's because of that realignment that he has been nominated for Secretary of State. While many in Trump's orbit have enriched themselves by staying in his good graces, it remains to be seen whether that is part of Rubio's plans for the office. He is one of Trump's least controversial nominees, though, and should be easily confirmed by the Senate.