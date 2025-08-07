'Game of Thrones' Spinoff 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' Will Be a Slam "Dunk" Dunk and Egg brush elbows with some of the Seven Kingdoms' most famous historical figures. By Ivy Griffith Published Aug. 7 2025, 4:39 p.m. ET Source: Steffan Hill/HBO

When the world was first introduced to George R.R. Martin's epic series A Song of Ice and Fire, known to HBO fans as the Game of Thrones series, people had no idea what they were getting themselves into. The series unapologetically dove into blood, guts, fantasy, magic, love, betrayal, and an epic storyline that hooked fans from the start.

Since then, HBO has opted to plan a number of spinoff series set in the same world of the Seven Kingdoms, including a series aptly named A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. But what is the series about? Here's what we know.

What is 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' about?

In A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, fans get to return to the Seven Kingdoms and revisit some of their favorite locations. They also get to learn about characters who were already mythology in ASOIAF by the time the infamous and unlamented King Joffrey rifled through the logbook of the Kingsguard and noted that a former great Kingsguard knight named Ser Duncan "must have been quite a man" to receive four pages of his own.

Ser Duncan, known as "Dunk," also gets another mention from Bran Stark, who later supplanted Joffrey's place as King of the Seven Kingdoms. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms follows the tale of the hedge knight "Dunk" and his unusual bald squire, "Egg." They quest for glory and all the virtues of knighthood while brushing elbows with some of the Seven Kingdoms' most famous and infamous figures in history. The series is set around a century prior to ASOIAF (per Entertainment Weekly).

The series is sourced from three novellas by George R.R. Martin that were published in a book aptly called A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, covering the three separate tales that will take viewers through Dunk's unusual story and how he became such a renowned and celebrated knight.

The show won't have the kind of cut-throat storytelling fans are used to in Game of Thrones or House of the Dragon, but it will have the same flavor and blend of fantasy and realism. And it's not alone in taking viewers back to the Seven Kingdoms. There are more spinoffs planned, although it seems as though A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is the first one written in stone.

When will 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' be released?

Originally, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms was planned for a 2025 release. However, Variety reported in May 2025 that the series was being pushed back to a 2026 release.