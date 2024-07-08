'Game of Thrones' Cast and Crew Have Theories on Drogons Fate After Series Finale

Fans of the Game of Thrones television series were utterly disappointed by the way the long-running fantasy series wrapped up in Season 8. Viewers who were rooting for Daenerys Targaryen's claim to the Iron Throne were shocked at her sudden shift in focus, quickly becoming power-hungry and ultimately dying before the final credits rolled. Her beloved dragon, Drogon, was last seen flying off with her dead body after melting the Iron Throne — but what happened to him after the series ended?

The 'Game of Thrones' showrunners shed light on Drogon's fate after the series finale.

Though viewers never got to see what happened to the dragon on-screen, the cast and crew of the show offered their own takes on the dragon's fate. Daenerys was given three supposedly petrified dragon eggs as a wedding gift in Season 1, only for them to hatch after her fiery display at Drogo's funeral pyre, marking the first known dragons in Westeros is more than a century.

She names these dragons Drogon, after Khal Drogo; Viserion, after her brother Viserys; and Rhaegal, after her eldest brother Rhaegar. Though she loves all three of her dragons fiercely, Drogon becomes one of her favorites and grows to be the biggest of the three. Emilia Clarke, Daenerys's actress, has said in interviews that she believes "he flies around with [Daenerys's] body until it decomposes."

"I literally think he keeps flying until he can't fly anymore," she said, according to ScreenRant. "He just keeps grieving." This would seem in-line with the intense love shared between Dany and her dragons, but showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss provided further clarification for those worried about the last living dragon in Westeros.

The two crew members claim Drogon flew off and eventually settled in Volantis, a city along the southern coast of Essos. It's not clear what Drogon does when he lands in this city, nor does it seem like there is any human who he would fly to for comfort, but it does suggest that the dragon lived on long after his mother's death (assuming he didn't follow Emilia's line of thinking).

How long do dragons live?

According to the canon world of Game of Thrones, dragons can live for up to 200 years. The entirety of the series only spans about seven years, giving the dragons enough time to grow to full size, but not nearly long enough to see them grow old naturally. Because of this, unless Drogon was hunted down by humans and slain or captured, the solitary dragon could possibly live to see the revival of dragons.