George R.R. Martin May Have Revealed a Major 'Game of Thrones' Movie Update

Some TV fandoms are extremely dedicated and, years after the final credits rolled on Game of Thrones, fans of the franchise are still clinging to the lore and waiting for what comes next. The first thing was House of the Dragon, a story of warring Targaryen siblings that became a fast hit on its own. Now, with more spinoffs and even a rumored movie in the works, fans of George R.R. Martin want all of the details of what they can expect from the author.

And if there's a Game of Thrones Movie, what could it even be about? Fans have theorized about movies and other shows centering on big events in the Game of Thrones history from the books. Some have even hoped for multiple continuations that focus on specific main characters who were still alive at the end of Game of Thrones. And when it comes to the rumored movie, some fans believe that Maisie Williams, otherwise known as Arya Stark, is coming back in some way.

Source: Max

What is the rumored 'Game of Thrones' movie about?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, there is a Game of Thrones movie in the world. However, no solid details have been released at this time. And for fans, that can be a dangerous thing, because it opens the door for lots of theorizing. A movie could focus on the aftermath of the events of the series finale, where Bran was made king, Arya left Westeros, Sansa was given the North, and Jon went beyond The Wall.

Or, a movie could take us to Robert's Rebellion, which happened 17 years before the events of the show and started a war for the Iron Throne. It ended with Robert as the king and Ned's sister dead, with Daenerys and her brother Viserys fleeing the country. An entire spinoff about that might not work, but a movie could be the best way to tell that story.

Source: Max

George R.R. Martin posted about meeting with Maisie Williams.

On Nov. 10, George shared in a post on his blog, which he insists to readers is "not a blog" at all, that he met with Maisie. He didn't share what their conversation was about exactly, but he did hint at something big. "We also got together with Maisie Williams for pizza and pasta, and talked about… well, no, better not get into that, do not want to jinx it," he wrote. "But it could be so much fun."