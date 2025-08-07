'Superman' Actor Dean Cain Shared That He Is Joining ICE “I will do whatever Director Lyons wants me to do.” By Jennifer Farrington Published Aug. 7 2025, 11:42 a.m. ET Source: Fox News; ABC

Immigration reform has long been one of President Donald Trump’s top priorities, and after being sworn in for a second term in 2025, he wasted no time getting to it. Just a few months into his presidency, ICE launched a massive recruitment effort to hire 10,000 new agents to ramp up removals of undocumented immigrants. By August 2025, the agency had reportedly received 80,000 applications, according to Kristi Noem.

While you probably won’t know who most of those applicants are, unless they’re a friend or family member, there’s one name you definitely will recognize — Dean Cain. Yes, that Dean Cain, the actor who played Superman in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman back in the ’90s. He’s officially joined ICE and is even encouraging others to step up and join him. Here’s when he starts and what exactly he’ll be doing.

Superman actor Dean Cain has decided to join ICE.

Dean Cain, the actor who played Superman and Clark Kent from 1993 to 1997, has officially joined ICE. He confirmed the news during the Aug. 6, 2025, episode of Jesse Watters Primetime on Fox News.

According to Dean, it all started when he posted a recruitment video on his social media accounts the day before his interview. Jesse spotlighted the video on his show, it “went crazy,” and next thing you know, Dean was talking to ICE officials, who apparently decided he’d be a perfect candidate for the job. Now, he says he’ll be sworn in ASAP.

Now, if you haven’t been keeping tabs on Dean since his early acting days, you should know he’s picked up a few credentials that give him some background experience for the role. He confirmed on Fox News that he’s a sworn deputy sheriff and a reserve police officer and is believed to currently serve as a reserve officer with the St. Anthony Police Department in Idaho.

He explained that he joined the police force when society was trying to defund the police and now believes joining ICE is “the right thing,” adding, “We have a broken immigration system.” He also shared that "immigration reform" is what he voted for, which seems to be his way of saying he voted for Trump

While Dean is encouraging the general public to support Trump’s immigration efforts and consider joining ICE, he’s also hoping former officers and ICE agents will step up to help “fix” the system.

What will Dean Cain be doing at ICE?

As an official ICE agent, Dean says he’s willing to do whatever it takes to help protect the country, whether that means hopping out of vans and apprehending people or not. “I will do whatever Director [Todd] Lyons wants me to do,” he said. While he doesn’t expect to serve in a hands-on role involving the actual detainment of immigrants, he admits he would do it.