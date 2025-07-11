The White House Slammed for “Lame” Superman Post of Donald Trump "The Epstein files are his kryptonite." By Elizabeth Randolph Published July 11 2025, 9:48 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/The White House

It's a bird ... It's a plane ... it's ... Trump? In July 2025, the president was honored by the White House with an image of him as Superman. Yep, that Superman!

The image was posted days after MAGA supporters slammed the 2025 reboot, starring David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, which premiered on July 11, claiming the film was "too woke." Here's what to know.



Donald Trump and the White House were criticized online for his 'Superman' post.

The photoshopped Superman image circulated online after the White House shared the photo on Thursday, July 10. The post showed Trump's head on a movie poster from the 2025 film. In addition to borrowing Superman star Daniel's body, the White House added the superhero's famous tagline to the post's caption. "THE SYMBOL OF HOPE," the caption reads. "THE SYMBOL OF HOPE.TRUTH. JUSTICE. THE AMERICAN WAY. SUPERMAN TRUMP."

Soon after the post circulated, social media commenters had a lot to say, expressing their thoughts in the comments. "The only superpower Trump has is committing felonies at the speed of light," one user wrote underneath the White House's post. "The Epstein files are his kryptonite," another joked. "Who TF runs this account?" a third user asked. "The most lame s--t on the daily."

While seeing Trump as Superman didn't bode well with everyone, MAGA supporters, including Dean Cain, who played Superman in the TV series Lois & Clark, replied to the post with the crying-laughing emoji. Dean, who is a proud MAGA supporter, joined Trump's gang in criticizing Superman 2025 director James Gunn for telling The Times Superman was "an immigrant who came from other places and populated the country.”