Lois Lane Actress Rachel Brosnahan Has Been Married to Jason Ralph Since 2016 Rachel Brosnahan has been married for almost a decade. By Joseph Allen Published July 10 2025, 4:03 p.m. ET

Now that the release of Superman is upon us, many are learning more about the cast of one of the biggest movies of the year. Although Rachel Brosnahan has been a TV star for years now, her role as Lois Lane is likely to introduce her to an entirely new audience.

Many want to know more about Rachel, and in particular about whether she's married. Here's what we know about her marriage, and how long she's been with her husband.

Source: Mega

Is Rachel Brosnahan married?

Rachel has been married to fellow actor Jason Ralph since 2016. While Rachel was starring on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Jason was starring in The Magicians, a Syfy series that developed a cult following over the course of several seasons. He's also had roles in shows like Younger and Gossip Girl, and co-starred with his wife as a harried executive producer in the final season of Maisel.

Although they're both fairly public people, Rachel and Jason have tended to keep their marriage low-key. They first met while working together on the WGN America series Manhattan, and news first broke that they were married after they were spotted wearing wedding rings in 2018. "We've been married for years and been together for even longer. We had a good laugh when the news came out that we had just got married, like, 'Happy six-month anniversary, honey!'" Rachel said at the time.

"I've been quite private about my personal life for a few reasons," she added. "The first being that it's just that: personal. Jason and I also noticed early on that, while we are both the leads of successful television series, he has almost never been asked about our relationship while I have been asked on almost every red carpet I have walked in the last two years. We both find this double standard problematic and frustrating and opted to redirect those conversations to our work."

MOM & DAD! Rachel Brosnahan & Jason Ralph for Harper's Bazaar 🩵 pic.twitter.com/KAGUjccRmV — best of rachel brosnahan (@brosnafan) July 8, 2025 Source: Twitter/@brosnafan

In spite of their relatively low-key relationship, though, the two aren't exactly hiding that they're together. They have appeared on red carpets together, and, given that he was a guest star in a series that she was starring in, it seems like they're willing to work together. Still, they have tended to keep the details of their relationship private, and that's totally understandable.

Does Rachel Brosnahan have kids?

Rachel and Jason have been married for almost a decade, but the two of them don't have any children together. In a 2020 interview with Parade, Rachel said that she is content with her dogs, and we don't know whether she and Jason have any plans to have kids in the future.