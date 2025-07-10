Rachel Brosnahan's Net Worth Continues to Impress as 'Superman' Premieres in Theaters This Lois Lane is more powerful than the Man of Steel. By Diego Peralta Published July 10 2025, 3:24 p.m. ET Source: Prime Video

Former Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan is ready to take her career to new heights. As Lois Lane in 2025's Superman movie, the actor is about to become one of the faces of the new DC Universe, the franchise James Gunn and Peter Safran are building for Warner Bros. Rachel also starred as Sarah Heller in The Amateur, a drama directed by James Hawes.

During her time as "Midge" Maisel for Prime Video and her intrepid work as Lois Lane for DC Studios, the performer built an impressive net worth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rachel's wealth goes beyond what has been accumulated by her Superman co-star, David Corenswet. But just how serious is the actor's net worth? Here's what we know.

What is Rachel Brosnahan's net worth?

Celebrity Net Worth claims that Rachel Brosnahan's net worth is around $20 million. The report also states that the actor used to earn $300,000 for every episode of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel she was in, but that doesn't account for how her salary changed as the television series continued to be renewed by Prime Video.

Soap Central backs up the claim related to Rachel Brosnahan's net worth settling around $20 million. The performer was seen in select episodes of Gossip Girl and CSI: Miami during the early years of her career, but it was her role as Midge Maisel that allowed her to gather this amount of wealth. Rachel's role as Superman's love interest on the big screen instantly became the biggest theatrical role of her trajectory as an artist.

Rachel Brosnahan's net worth stands out in the 'Superman' team.

Rachel Brosnahan's net worth is impressive by itself, and to put it into perspective, information from Celebrity Net Worth allows us to compare her wealth to that of the people who also worked in the Superman reboot. David Corenswet, the actor who portrays the Kryptonian hero in Warner Bros.'s blockbuster, has reportedly accumulated a $4 million net worth to his name, per Celebrity Net Worth.

The filmmaker behind Superman, James Gunn, has a net worth of $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Before he was hired by Warner Bros. to lead DC Studios alongside Peter Safran, James developed the Guardians of the Galaxy movies for the studio's competition, Marvel Studios. The decade-long endeavor of bringing Guardians of the Galaxy to the big screen allowed the director to make his net worth grow.