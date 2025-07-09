James Gunn's 'Superman' Has a Couple of Intriguing Post-Credits Scenes (NO SPOILERS) The movie has more than one post-credits scene, and they're really important. By Joseph Allen Published July 9 2025, 3:26 p.m. ET Source: Warner Bros.

The state of the superhero movie is not what it once was. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in dire straits, and the various attempts to make DC a thing were basically all failures. James Gunn's Superman, which is meant to be the beginning of an entirely new DC universe, is looking to upend that recent trend.

As fans get ready for the movie's release, though, some are also wondering whether Superman has any of the post-credits scenes that have become so common in superhero movies over the last 20 years. Here's what we know (in a totally spoiler-free way).

Does 'Superman' have any post-credits scenes?

Superman has not one, but two post-credits scenes, and those scenes sit in the spots you might expect. The first comes in the middle of the credits before the long scroll, and the second comes at the very end. While James Gunn has, in the past, used post-credits scenes more as jokes than as actual teases for future developments, these scenes are fairly critical to the future of this universe.

If you've been paying any attention to the rollout of Superman, you know that this movie is the beginning of an entire new vision for the DC universe, and that as a result, the stakes for this movie are quite high. It also means that everything is going to flow from this first installment, which includes the post-credits scenes. If you want to know what Gunn is thinking about the future of this universe, these post-credits teases are a good place to start.

What is the new 'Superman' movie about?

The trailers that exist for Superman haven't done a ton to reveal the actual plot of the movie, but there are some pretty core elements that we know. We know this is a universe where other superheroes exist, and one where Superman is still relatively new to the job. This is not an origin story, though, and instead focuses on Superman as he continues to learn on the job.

We also know that Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor is in the movie, although we don't know exactly what his role will be or whether he's the film's ultimate antagonist. We also know that Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane is a key part of the proceedings, and some trailers have made it seem like she and Superman/Clark are already in a relationship.

Other than those plot hints, though, and the fact that we know Krypto the Superdog is in the film, we don't know much about the plot. Instead, the trailers have focused mostly on the general vibe and tone of the film, which is definitely a lot brighter and more uplifting than that of Zack Snyder's Man of Steel.