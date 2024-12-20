David Corenswet's Resemblance to Henry Cavill Could Help or Hinder the 2025 'Superman' Movie David Corenswet's resemblance to the former 'Superman' lead is hard to miss. By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 20 2024, 1:52 p.m. ET Source: Mega

For some superheroes, there is a certain look that you can't ignore, no matter how much you might want to separate one iteration from another. And even though Henry Cavill is no longer the big screen Superman lead, his predecessor David Corenswet looks like him, and the resemblance is hard to ignore for some DC fans.

The question is, will the resemblance between David and Henry be something that works well for the newest version of the Kryptonian-American Superman? Or, will the resemblance cause too many comparisons between the actor that some fans claim to have been the "better" option as a whole? Technically, though, all Superman versions tend to look similar.

David Corenswet looks like Henry Cavill.

When David was announced as the lead for James Gunn's 2025 Superman film, it made sense to most fans. He has the dark hair, piercing eyes, and general youth needed to introduce Superman in another movie that isn't quite about his origins, but is about his early life at the Daily Planet with Lois Lane.

Then, when promotional photos and the teaser trailer dropped, the comparisons began rolling in. And yes, David and Henry do look a lot alike, despite David being the younger of the two. Thanks to their generally similar physiques, dark hair, and even facial structure, the two versions of Superman do look alike.

david corenswet looks like a young henry cavill here https://t.co/vPaChhBK0T — krypto (@astroooboyy) December 20, 2024

In some ways, the resemblance between David and Henry could be a good thing. It means that the casting was spot on for the 2025 Superman movie, and that David is believable as the iconic superhero from another planet. But the fact that they look so much alike could have negative repercussions in the long run.

"Nothing against David Corenswet, who's a decent actor. But I honestly think they should not have gone with a Henry Cavill lookalike as comparisons will, undoubtedly, be made," one user shared on X (formerly Twitter). "Plus, now it just looks like the new Superman is a knock-off version of the old one."

David Corenswet looks a bit like Henry Cavill. Henry Cavill looks a bit like Brandon Routh. Brandon Routh looks a bit like Tom Welling, They all look a bit like Christopher Reeve. They all look a bit similar because they all look like Superman. pic.twitter.com/oe7g95egJK — Báire Ó Dubh🕊 (@Oifigiuil) May 13, 2023

All of the 'Superman' leads have resembled each other in some way.

But no one can deny that Superman always has a certain look to him. To go against that and in a different direction just wouldn't make sense. And that alone would welcome other kinds of criticisms. All of the different television and film versions of Superman have looked alike over the years, because there is no getting around what Superman is supposed to look like.