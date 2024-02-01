Home > Entertainment Henry Cavill Might Not Be Superman Anymore, but His Net Worth Is Still Super Henry Cavill has always been a hot topic of conversation. Now that he’s in ‘Argylle,’ fans wonder about his net worth, height, and controversies. By Jamie Lerner Feb. 1 2024, Published 9:05 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Everyone loves Henry Cavill … right? Well, maybe not. In the past decade or so since he rose to fame, he has been the center of several controversies that often involve women. At the height of his career, he starred as Superman in Man of Steel and took on the role of Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s very successful The Witcher. But in 2024, he starred in Argylle, which critics universally panned despite its high expectations and star-studded cast.

As Henry’s career continued, it has taken some strange turns over the years. Even still, his good looks and piercing demeanor have kept him in the spotlight regardless of controversy. So, what is Henry Cavill’s net worth? Fans also want to know about his height and the controversies surrounding him. Keep reading for all of the details.

Henry Cavill has an estimated net worth of $50 million.

The British actor may have become a household name in 2013 thanks to starring in Man of Steel, but he was around the Hollywood circuit long before that. He starred in Showtime’s The Tudors from 2007 to 2010 in addition to roles in 2002’s The Count of Monte Cristo and 2007’s Stardust.

But by the time he joined the DC Universe, Henry started landing parts in a wide range of projects. From The Man from U.N.C.L.E. to Mission: Impossible — Fallout and Enola Holmes, Henry seems to be everywhere. In 2019, he landed the starring role in The Witcher but notably exited the series after three seasons due to “creative differences,” which led to backlash from fans.

However, acting isn’t Henry’s only source of income. He has partnered with several brands over the years, such as Dunhill, a major British fragrance company. He also owns a $5 million estate in Lake Sherwood near Hollywood, which is allegedly “quite futuristic.”

Henry Cavill is six feet tall.

Sometimes, actors are much shorter in person than they appear to be on screen. Tom Cruise is a notoriously short action star at 5’7”, alongside folks like Joe Pesci, who’s 5’3”, and Kevin Hart, who’s 5’4”. While this could just be simple population statistics, film producer Brian Hennessey was able to put the phenomenon into words.

“​​The dynamic of ‘shorter’ actors is mostly a result of practicality,” Brian said on Quora. “There is more of an abundance of actors and actresses of average height so they are easier to cast. They are also by and large easier to shoot. It is somewhat challenging to frame an actor who is 6 foot 3 inches when the rest of the cast averages 5 foot 9. This is especially true when a male actor is significantly taller than a female actor in a romantic-themed story.”

But Henry doesn’t actually fit that stereotype. At six feet tall, he’s two inches taller than the average British male and much taller than several Hollywood stars. Even still, he might look shorter than expected in person considering the roles he takes on.

The controversy surrounding Henry Cavill is related to his views on women.

Throughout his years of fame, Henry has said some questionable things about women and exhibited some behaviors that confirm his beliefs. In 2014, when he was 31 years old, he dated a 21-year-old woman named Marisa Gonzalo, who was a notable hunter, despite Henry’s seemingly staunch support of environmentalism. Their relationship ended in scandal between her hunting regime and rumors that she leaked stories to the press for clout.

In 2015, Henry told Men’s Fitness that he got visibly aroused while filming The Tudors. “I hadn’t rearranged my — stuff into a harmless position,” he said. “She’s basically rubbing herself all over me and, um, it got a bit hard.” Actors should be able to control this, as it can make the others in the scene uncomfortable.

One of his worst controversies, however, was in 2015, when the 32-year-old Henry dated a 19-year-old Bristol University student. He told Elle, “People say age is just a number. It’s actually a real and true sign of someone’s maturity. But in this case, she’s fantastic.”

Since their 2016 breakup, Henry has said that he would like to date age-appropriate women, but that the opportunity just isn’t there. He told Playboy that it’s just easier to date younger women who don’t have their lives in order yet because his lifestyle is too hectic for women who already have stable jobs and homes. (Heads up, Henry, plenty of men in Hollywood have figured out how to date adult women.)

Source: Getty Images

The worst was probably in 2018 when Henry made some comments about the #MeToo movement to GQ Australia. He romanticized the idea of “chasing women.” He said, “It’s very difficult to do that if there are certain rules in place. Because then it’s like: ‘Well, I don’t want to go up and talk to her, because I’m going to be called a rapist or something.’” He later apologized for his remarks, but it all feeds into a larger picture punctuated by his exit from The Witcher.