'The Witcher' Season 3 Part 2 — Ciri, Geralt, and Yennefer's Fates Revealed 'The Witcher' Season 3 Part 2 ending explained — Find out what happened to Ciri, Geralt, and Yennefer at the conclusion of Season 3. By Distractify Staff Jul. 27 2023, Published 3:01 a.m. ET

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Witcher Season 3 Part 2. In the final three episodes of Season 3 of Netflix's The Witcher, Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer are once again separated. To recap, Part 2 of the third installment of the hit series reveals that Vilgefortz betrayed the Brotherhood, more specifically his lover Tissaia, and he opens a portal into Aretuza so the elves can stage a coup and kill the mages and take Ciri.

As the Battle at Aretuza continues, Yennefer saves Tissaia from the brink of death after she conjures the "spell of last resort" to help fight back against the elves. Geralt faces off against Vilgefortz and is severely injured in the match. Yes, this was one battle our favorite monster slayer did not win. And Ciri, well, Ciri taps into her magic inside the tower at Aretuza and is blown into a barren desert. So, what happened to our favorite trio? Keep reading to find out their Season 3 fates.

Ciri finally meets "The Rats" in the Season 3 finale of 'The Witcher.'

Though Ciri finally escapes the desolate wasteland, she is captured. While tied up the princess notices another man who is being held captive and the two quickly devise a plan to escape. But as they're surrounded, a gang of young adults saves them. The group was rescuing a fellow member of their "Rat" crew. The Rats become very intrigued and impressed with Ciri's fighting skills as she kills the man who attacks her.

As fans of the books know, The Rats are introduced at the conclusion of Time of Contempt. Currently, there is a spinoff series in the works that will follow the gangly crew. As Cirilla hides her identity from the group, it seems Season 4 will heavily feature Ciri's adventure with the group.

Plus for now, Ciri doesn't have to worry about Nilfgaard coming after her. Yennefer and Geralt have been told that Ciri was captured and taken to Nilfgaard, but at the conclusion of Season 3, fans find out that Teryn is impersonating Ciri — not by choice. In Season 3 Part 1, audiences are introduced to Teryn, a young girl who resembles Ciri. She is bewitched and made to believe that she is actually Ciri. The powerful spell has also given her all of Ciri's memories.

What happened to Geralt in Season 3 of 'The Witcher'?

After Geralt's fight against Vilgefortz, he is severely injured and fighting to stay alive. In the finale, he is healed from his injuries and musters up enough strength to set out to go find Ciri alongside Jaskier. Unfortunately for fans of Henry Cavill, this was his final performance as Geralt. The actor stepped down from the role reportedly due to creative differences, and Liam Hemsworth will take over the title character in Season 4.

As for Yennefer, she seemingly becomes the leader of the mages, stepping into the role after her predecessor Tissai dies by suicide. Following the Battle at Aretuza, Yennefer works to bring the remaining mages together to prepare for the battles ahead against Nilfgaard and others that wish to harm Ciri.