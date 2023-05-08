Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Source: TikTok/@rorythefrenchie Rory the Frenchie on TikTok Is More Obsessed With Henry Cavill Than We Are — Details Rory the Frenchie on TikTok (@rorythefrenchie)'s favorite person isn't his mom — it's actor Henry Cavill! Keep reading for more on the adorable pooch. By Anna Garrison May 8 2023, Published 12:40 p.m. ET

Much like people have favorite actors or musicians, it appears that dogs do too! Rory the Frenchie (@rorythefrenchie), an "Oreo Blizzard" pup owned by Heather Land, is going viral on TikTok for her love for actor Henry Cavill (Man of Steel, The Witcher).

Heather's initial TikToks were experiments to see if Rory's fascination was limited to Henry or all male celebrities — keep reading for everything you need to know about Rory's adorable love for all things Henry Cavill and how it has progressed through the years!

Source: TikTok/@rorythefrenchie Rory the Frenchie on TikTok recognizes Henry Cavill even with no sound on!

Rory the French Bulldog on TikTok loves actor Henry Cavill.

In an initial TikTok on Sept. 7, 2022, Heather explained that her dog, Rory, doesn't enjoy watching TV — except when she's watching The Witcher. In the clip, Heather says, "There is one character, on one show, that she watches every single time the character is on TV ... she doesn't care about animals on the TV, she doesn't care about any other TV shows or any other characters, just this one character in this one TV show."

At the time, Heather admitted she didn't know if Rory enjoyed Henry's Witcher character Geralt or Henry Cavill himself, an experiment which she would later put to the test. In a follow-up TikTok on Sept. 8, 2022, Heather put on Thor (starring Chris Hemsworth) and The Aristocats to no reaction. But when Heather turned on Man of Steel, Rory immediately jumped off the couch and leapt to attention.

Since then, Heather has been posting many TikToks of Rory reacting to Henry Cavill, including a new "Ger-Altar" that she has built for Rory based on items fans have sent the pair with Henry's face on them. Rory's Halloween costume in 2022 was Geralt! Fans were determined to get to the bottom of the mystery — does Rory like Henry's voice, his face, or both? So Heather also embarked on an experiment to try to figure out what it was about Henry Cavill that makes Rory so happy.

To test this theory, Heather made a "completely silent" slideshow of Henry Cavill, without his voice, and Rory was still mesmerized. Then, Heather tried a new approach: seeing if Rory could recognize Henry's voice with photos of other actors. As it turns out, Rory loves Henry's voice too, immediately perking up and running over to the TV, despite pictures on the screen being of other actors.