TikTok app symbol displayed on an iPhone screen
Why Does TikTok Keep Repeating Videos on My FYP? Here’s How to Fix the Issue

When your FYP contains constant reruns of recycled videos, it’s indicative that something is wrong — and you’re not alone. Here's why it happens.

Haylee Thorson - Author
By

May 2 2023, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

We’ve all been there: We’re ready to unwind for the night and mindlessly scroll on TikTok for a few hours, only to be bombarded by videos we’ve already seen.

With millions of creators producing new content for the vertical video app, the chances of encountering a clip you’ve watched before are slim. However, when your FYP contains constant reruns of recycled videos, it’s indicative that something is wrong — and you’re not alone.

Here’s why this phenomenon occurs and some steps you can take to fix it.

TikTok app is displayed in the App Store of an iPhone
Why does TikTok keep repeating videos on your FYP?

According to Help Fix That, there are several possible reasons for repetitive videos on TikTok. The first and most common issue is that your app is outdated and needs to be updated.

Another potential cause is internet connectivity problems or poor Wi-Fi connection. It’s also plausible that your TikTok app is glitching. The fourth and final common reason is that the cookies in your browser are to blame.

Now that you know the potential causes of recurring TikTok videos, let’s dive into how to correct the issue.

How do you stop TikTok from repeating videos on your FYP?

Stock image of a Black man in a blue shirt smiling as he scrolls on his cell phone
Fortunately, there are many ways TikTok users can fix the repetitive videos issue on their FYP. If the problem happens to be your internet connection, try restarting your Wi-Fi modem or switching to cellular data for the time being.

Sometimes, the root of the repeating videos might be a minor glitch. If that is the case, try refreshing your FYP several times to see if the issue corrects itself. Or simply restart your phone and give it another go.

One of the most common causes of recycled videos on TikTok is the app needing an update. To update TikTok, head to the App Store and click on your profile. Then, click My Apps and Games and locate the Updates option. Select TikTok and allow the app to install its latest version.

If none of these steps solves the problem, try logging out of the app and signing back in. This easy step could be a surefire way to correct the issue.

However, if repeating videos persist on your FYP, you might need to clear the app’s cache data.

Clearing your cache on TikTok may prevent repeating videos on your FYP.

Ridding automatic temporary storage on your TikTok app may be the key to stopping repetitive videos. To clear your TikTok cache, navigate to your Profile on the app and click the three-line icon on the top right corner. Next, find Settings and Privacy and tap Clear Cache.

You can also clear your cache on TikTok by navigating to the Apps section under Settings on your phone. Once there, tap TikTok, then Storage, and finally hit Clear Cache.

If all else fails, you can also report the issue to TikTok by heading to Report a Problem under Settings and Privacy on the app.

