TikTok Users Are Receiving a Red Exclamation Point When They Try to Send DMs

If you want to, you can also take steps to correct the problem yourself, although there's no guarantee that these steps will work. The first step to try whenever you're experiencing a technical problem on TikTok is to log out of the app and then back into it. If that doesn't work, you can check to see if the app needs an update. Most apps update automatically these days, but if your TikTok isn't updating for some reason, that could explain the issue.