Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Surprise! Nicholas Hoult Is Actually Married, and He Has Kids! Meet His Family It seems that during a podcast, Nicholas spilled the beans, revealing he and Bryana are actually married. Oops! By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 11 2024, 1:43 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@bryanaholly

We all knew Nicholas Hoult, 34, was off the market, having been in a committed relationship with model Bryana Holly, 31, for nearly eight years, but what we didn’t know? They were married! Yep, married. Despite the self-centered, buffoonish character he plays on The Great, Nicholas is actually a husband and father. And he’s clearly very proud of his family, as they’re featured as the wallpaper on his phone.

Article continues below advertisement

During a Nov. 7 interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Nicholas was asked about his phone background. His response? “Oh, it’s my wife and kids.” He then glanced at the photo, smiled, and joked, “It’s all my movie posters, it’s my headshot. It’s my resume, it’s my CV.” Read on for all the deets on Nicholas’s marriage and kids.

Everything to know about Nicholas Hoult and Bryana Holly's marriage.

Nicholas is known for being pretty private, despite his well-known status in Hollywood. He’s been with Bryana since 2017, and they first met in Los Angeles, as the Nosferatu actor told the Evening Standard in 2019. Here’s a fun fact: Before Bryana, Nicholas dated Jennifer Lawrence for four years. The two called it quits in 2014, though it seems to have worked out in his favor as he has found happiness with Bryana.

Article continues below advertisement

“What's the wallpaper on your phone?”



“Oh, it's my wife and kids.” 🫶 pic.twitter.com/TCe3ufWkfq — best of nicholas hoult (@bestofhoult) November 7, 2024

On Dec. 12, 2023, Bryana took to Instagram to celebrate seven years together with Nicholas, sharing a carousel of happy moments from their relationship. How sweet! But like Nicholas, Bryana keeps her personal life relatively private. She limits her posts to model work and selfies, keeping photos of her husband and children out of the spotlight.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicholas Hoult shares two kids with wife Bryana Holly.

Nicholas and Bryana are the proud parents of two children: a son named Joaquin and another child, born in 2022, whose name is unknown. Like their relationship, Nicholas and Bryana keep their kids out of the public eye, and we can't blame them. Between the critics and overzealous fans, being in the spotlight is tough enough without your kids' identities being readily available.

Article continues below advertisement

However, the parents do share rare glimpses into their lives as parents. In March 2024, Nicholas and Joaquin made their first public appearance together, attending an Atlanta Hawks basketball game. In one of the photos taken of the father-son duo, both seemed heavily focused on the game, with Joaquin even sporting a Hawks jersey.

Article continues below advertisement

Around the time Joaquin was born, Nicholas touched on the revelations he had as a new father in his 2019 interview with The Evening Standard. He admitted, “Having a baby puts you in this place where you go, oh, OK, this human is going to change a lot."

He also shared how it changed his perspective on time. “It makes you value time differently, which is why I talk very quickly in interviews now, because I need to get home to them.”

Article continues below advertisement