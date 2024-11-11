Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Will Reeve and Amanda Dubin are Engaged — Details on Their Relationship Timeline “We can’t wait to spend forever together,” said Will and Amanda following their engagement. By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 11 2024, 10:42 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@amandadubin

ABC News correspondent Will Reeve, 32, son of the late Christopher Reeve, the iconic Superman star, announced his engagement to girlfriend Amanda Dubin on Nov. 10, 2024, via Instagram. He shared a carousel of photos capturing the special moment he asked Amanda to be his wife, including the classic down-on-one-knee pose with the ring in hand. There was also a photo of the couple embracing — presumably after she said yes — and several others featuring friends and family celebrating the milestone.

While the news is certainly exciting for the couple, a quick look through their Instagram accounts reveals both have been in previous relationships. So, how long have Will and Amanda been together? Here's a look at their relationship timeline.

A look at Will Reeve and Amanda Dubin's relationship timeline.

It’s unclear exactly when Will and Amanda first started dating, but it seems they went public with their relationship in April 2023. That’s when Amanda shared photos of the couple in Paris, standing in front of none other than the Eiffel Tower. In September 2023, the two also attended an Indian wedding in Santa Fe, N.M., marking another public outing together.

Will Reeve and Amanda Dubin got engaged in November 2024.

The couple took their relationship to the next level on Nov. 10, 2024, when they got engaged. Both Will and Amanda shared the special moment on their respective Instagram accounts, with Amanda also posting on her event planning and design Instagram account. Amanda is an event planner specializing in weddings and celebrations, and she runs her company, Victoria Dubin Events, alongside her mom.

In a classic setting, Will proposed to Amanda in what appears to be their apartment, surrounded by flowers and petals strewn across the floor, with tall white candles glowing. The city skyline could be seen through the windows. Amanda seemed genuinely surprised by the proposal and overjoyed, with photos capturing the couple kissing, embracing, and Amanda admiring her new ring.

Following the proposal, Will and Amanda spoke with People magazine, saying, “Friday was the happiest night of our lives, and we can’t wait to spend forever together.”

Will Reeve dated Lexi Henkel before Amanda Dubin.

Although Will and Amanda are clearly proud of their relationship, frequently sharing photos of themselves together, it seems their approach to social media differs from traditional relationships, where past photos are often deleted. Both still have photos up with other people.

Will, for example, has photos with Lexi Henkel from 2020, along with others dating back to 2018 and 2019. Amanda also has a photo with a man named Eric Baker, though it’s unclear what their relationship status was at the time.

