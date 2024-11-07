Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Adrian Grenier and His Wife Traded Hollywood Glamour for Rural Life in Texas The couple announced they're expecting their second child in late 2024. By Elissa Noblitt Published Nov. 7 2024, 9:36 a.m. ET Source: instagram/@adriangrenier

In the conversation about early-2000s heartthrobs, the name Adrian Grenier will undoubtedly come up. First making a name for himself with Drive Me Crazy, he then went on to star in some of our favorites, like The Devil Wears Prada and Entourage. Since then, he has become an eco-focused creator and entrepreneur. But Adrian's iconic roles on the web and on television aren't the only ones he's known for — he's also a husband and father!

Adrian and his wife, Jordan Roemmele, announced that they're expecting their second child in late 2024. The pair have been married for years, and they seem to be living a sweet, idyllic rural life together while raising their son. If you want to know more about Jordan and her relationship with Adrian, you're in the right place.

Source: instagram/@adriangrenier

Adrian and his wife have been married since 2022.

The first rumors of Adrian and Jordan's relationship began in 2017 when the pair were spotted out in Hollywood together. However, they kept a relatively low profile for years until their social media soft-launch in 2020.

It came in the form of an Instagram post from Adrian, a photo of himself with Jordan sitting in the background accompanied by a sweet caption: "At peace these days." Of course, he was referencing his and Jordan's major move from Hollywood to rural Texas where they had just begun a new life together on a farm and animal sanctuary. It was the first significant signal of Adrian's shift from acting to eco-conservation and content creation.

"Our intention is to create a wildlife sanctuary, with elements to give wild animals respite — food for bees and butterflies, bird boxes for migratory birds," Adrian told City Lifestyle of their 46-acre property in 2021. "We’ll have llamas or alpacas, maybe some goats — not for a livestock operation but to keep the grass down, our living mowers, and to create manure for nutrients for the farm, compost."

In 2022, after years of living on their homestead together, Adrian and Jordan officially wed in a spur-of-the-moment, intimate elopement ceremony that was representative of their private relationship. It took place during the couple's vacation to the Atlas Mountains in Morocco, per People.

"It wasn't planned," he told the publication. "We were with a group of incredible friends, all of whom immediately rallied behind us and embraced the spontaneity of the moment ... They put in so much love and effort to create a wedding from thin air."

The couple have one kid together and another on the way.

One year later, in June 2023, Jordan and Adrian welcomed their first child, a son named Seiko Aurelius Grenier. Jordan announced the birth on her social media with a touching message: "In an instant … our hearts have expanded beyond infinite space. We are cultivating our world now to preserve his innocence, his magic, and to leave enough quiet space to hear and encourage his roar."

On Nov. 8, the happy couple announced that they were expecting their second child. In an adorable joint Instagram post, they said, "Overjoyed for our incoming [chick emoji]." It appears that their due date is sometime in the spring.