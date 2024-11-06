Home > Entertainment 'Entourage' Star Adrian Grenier and His Wife Share Exciting News: Baby No. 2 Is Coming Soon! Adrian Grenier and his wife, Jordan Grenier, are about to become parents of two kids! By Allison DeGrushe Published Nov. 6 2024, 1:37 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @jordanrgrenier

Baby on board! Congratulations are in order because Adrian Grenier and his wife, Jordan Grenier (née Roemmele), are expanding their family with another little bundle of joy.

Article continues below advertisement

The actor, best known for his role as Vincent Chase in the dramedy show Entourage, and his spouse shared the exciting news via Instagram on Nov. 5, 2024. Here's everything you need to know about Adrian's growing family, including his son and the newest addition on the way!

Article continues below advertisement

Adrian Grenier and his wife are about to become parents of two kids!

On Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, Adrian and Jordan announced they are expecting their second baby together! The lovebirds shared the news with a sweet joint Instagram post.

In the adorable picture, Adrian kisses Jordan while holding their 16-month-old son, Seiko Aurelius. Jordan proudly shows off her baby bump in an unbuttoned linen shirt, making the moment even more special.

Article continues below advertisement

"Overjoyed for our incoming 🐣," Jordan captioned the sweet post, along with hashtags like #springbaby, #babyannouncement, #roundtwo, #bigbrother, #surprisegender, and #momanddad. Based on the hashtags, it looks like Adrian and Jordan are expecting their second child in spring 2025! They're keeping the baby's sex a surprise — how exciting is that?!

Article continues below advertisement

Adrian and Jordan welcomed their first child, a son, in 2023.

Adrian and Jordan became parents in June 2023 with the birth of their son, Seiko Aurelius. The couple shared the joyful news on June 8, 2023, with a heartfelt joint Instagram post.

"We are happy to announce the arrival of our son who was born a few weeks ago," Jordan wrote in the caption. "In an instant… Our hearts have expanded beyond infinite space. We are cultivating our world now to preserve his innocence, his magic, and to leave enough quiet space to hear and encourage his roar."

Article continues below advertisement

Jordan went on to say that she and the Devil Wears Prada star "couldn't be more blissed out" as they spent those early weeks in "divine solitude, mother, father, and child." She added that she and Adrian "want to make sure to give our baby an easeful transition from spirit world to this one."

Article continues below advertisement

In February 2024, Adrian opened up about fatherhood during an appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna, sharing how he's shifting his focus from work to his personal life. "I was flying high for many years, two decades in Hollywood and growing up in New York and I live a much more grounded lifestyle now," he explained. "I decided I was going to live closer to nature and commit to my wife and have a family, and have a child, which I'm so excited about."

Article continues below advertisement

Adrian also spoke about how becoming a dad has changed him, revealing, "I don't know if my body can contain the love. I need more [space]."