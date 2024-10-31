Home > Entertainment Martha Stewart's Grandchildren, Jude and Truman, Are the Next Generation of Sophistication Martha Stewart’s grandkids: fluent, fancy, and fearless! Meet Jude and Truman, her mini-me sophisticates! By Jamie Lerner Published Oct. 31 2024, 3:37 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Beloved for her iconic style, culinary expertise, and lifestyle empire, Martha Stewart also shines in her most personal role as grandmother to two remarkable grandchildren, Jude and Truman. Known for her attention to detail and passion for quality, Martha seems to be passing down these values to her grandkids. Jude, 12, and Truman, 11, are already making waves with their sophisticated tastes, multilingual skills, and worldliness, which clearly makes their famous grandmother proud.

Despite Martha's wish to share more about Jude and Truman, their absence in her 2024 Netflix documentary, Martha, was notable. “There’s not even a mention. And these grandchildren are utterly fantastic,” she commented to the New York Times, explaining that her daughter, Alexis, preferred to keep them away from the public eye. However, Jude and Truman are still very much part of Martha’s world, often joining her on travels and learning from the queen of entertaining herself.

Jude is Martha Stewart’s look-alike granddaughter with global talents.

Jude, Martha’s eldest grandchild, is already showing remarkable talents that reflect her grandmother’s own sophistication and charisma. As a linguist, Jude speaks both Spanish and English fluently and has even begun learning Mandarin. “She’s speaking Spanish and English and she’s going into Mandarin now,” Martha told People.

“She’s a linguist … She’s an actor and a dancer and a musician, [too.]” Jude also has a remarkable presence, captivating audiences even at a young age, such as her recent appearance at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball.

Martha is continually impressed by Jude’s poise and grace, which seem well beyond her years. Reflecting on Jude’s impeccable table manners, Martha shared, “She sits straight, she puts her napkin on her lap, she can eat with chopsticks … and she’s extremely polite.” Jude’s refinement and love for cultural experiences clearly echo her grandmother’s values, making her a natural mini-me of Martha herself.

Truman also takes after Martha's taste and sophistication.

Truman, Martha’s younger grandchild, has already developed a distinct personality. Known for his curiosity and early language skills, Truman was impressing his family by age two. “He is very good in Spanish — very fluent,” Martha proudly noted to People, adding that his interests include trucks and cars, as he can “identify pretty much any car on the road.” Truman also celebrated his birthday with style, true to the Stewart legacy.

Martha described his elaborate second birthday party with amusement: “We had a giant party! And it was a Chicka Chicka Boom Boom party. They had 170 people.” In addition to being well-traveled like his sister, Truman shares a love of refined cuisine. According to Martha, both grandchildren enjoy elevated dishes like cacio e pepe pasta, mushrooms, and even caviar. “[They have] an extremely sophisticated palate,” she shared, marveling at how they’ve developed a taste for fine dining.

Martha became a grandmother after her daughter’s difficult fertility journey.

Martha’s journey to becoming a grandmother was made possible by her daughter, Alexis, who welcomed Jude and Truman through a fertility journey that was not without its challenges. Alexis’s determination and commitment to raising her children reflect the same resilience her mother shows in her professional life. When Alexis welcomed Jude in 2011, Martha expressed her gratitude and joy to People, admitting, “Getting Jude was lucky. I’m happy, but this has been rough.”

