Martha Stewart's Daughter, Alexis, Details Her Upbringing as "Uncomfortable" in 'Martha' Doc "I grew up in a very uncomfortable house. I learned to suppress most of my emotions." By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 31 2024, 9:31 a.m. ET

From the outside looking in, growing up in a home crafted by the iconic Martha Stewart would seem like a dream come true. Cozy spaces, throw blankets perfectly draped over couches, table settings meticulously arranged, and the smell of delicious food always baking in the oven — who wouldn’t want that? But in the new Netflix documentary Martha, we’re getting a deeper look at how Martha became the OG influencer we know today and what life was like for her as a mother.

Martha shares one daughter, Alexis Stewart, with her ex-husband, Andy Stewart. In the documentary, Alexis reveals that life wasn’t always easy. She recalls being shuffled from their upscale New York home to a “charming” (cue the sarcasm) house in Turkey Hill, Conn. Though Alexis had her struggles with the Turkey Hill lifestyle, Martha credits the home for shaping her as the homemaker she eventually became. But what else do we know about Martha’s daughter, Alexis? And where is she now?

What was early life like for Martha Stewart's daughter, Alexis Stewart?

While Martha was busy building her homemaking empire, her relationship with Andy was falling apart, and their daughter Alexis, who was born in 1965, felt the impact. In Martha, another voice describes Alexis as "confused and angry" during those years. Alexis lends her own perspective in the film, sharing, "I grew up in a very uncomfortable house. I learned to suppress most of my emotions."

Much of Alexis’s childhood was spent in Turkey Hill, where she watched her mother build gardens by hand, turn a house into a home, and even raise chickens. With Martha’s catering business, parties, and endless entertaining, there may have been little time left for family bonding, a dynamic perhaps influenced by Martha’s own upbringing.

Reflecting on her childhood, Martha recalls that "feelings" weren’t exactly welcome in family discussions. "That wasn’t part of our growing up," she shared. "There was not a lot of affection in our house." She then asks, "How could I be a really great mother if I didn’t have the education to be a mother?"

Adding to the strain, Alexis's father wasn’t happy at home either, and Martha reveals that he had "many different girlfriends" during this period. Caught between an ambitious mother and a father seeking fulfillment elsewhere, Alexis found herself in a rather unsettling environment.

Where is Martha Stewart's daughter, Alexis, now?

Martha's daughter, Alexis, went on to become a TV personality and author. In 2011, she published a tell-all book titled Whateverland: Learning to Live Here. She’s also a producer, best known for projects like The Prisoner (2012) and The Apprentice: Martha Stewart (2005).

Grandchildren Jude9 and Truman 8 worked hard for their supper taking our newly tilled vegetable garden they loved getting out of nyc and home confinement into the fresh air if the farm! pic.twitter.com/5FBdPkztFF — Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) March 19, 2020

Alexis was married to attorney John R. Cuti, who served as Martha's trial lawyer during her infamous case, from 1997 to 2004. In 2011, the same year she released her bombshell memoir, Alexis welcomed her first child, a daughter named Jude, via gestational surrogacy, per People. In 2012, she welcomed her second child, a son named Truman, using the same method.

baby truman, alexis's second child, born on mar 6, two days before jude's bday-now i am a grandma twice!!! nothing better — Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) March 11, 2012