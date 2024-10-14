Home > Entertainment Martha Stewart Admitted to Being Unfaithful to Ex-Husband Andrew Stewart, but Who Is He? "The cookie-cutter house and the cookie-cutter life, that was not for me." By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 14 2024, 4:31 p.m. ET Source: MEGA, Facebook

TV personality and food enthusiast Martha Stewart may be single now, but she wasn't always off the market. Martha was married to Andrew "Andy" Stewart for nearly 30 years before they divorced in 1990. While Martha's life is far from that of the typical foodie who sticks to prepping Thanksgiving feasts and sharing recipes, she’s known for living a more daring lifestyle.

Article continues below advertisement

Not only did she serve time for obstruction of justice and insider trading tied to ImClone, but in the teaser for her upcoming Netflix documentary Martha, she admitted to being unfaithful during her marriage to Andy. Naturally, this has sparked curiosity about Andy — who he is, what he’s up to, and where he is now. Let’s dive in!

Who is Martha Stewart's ex-husband? All about Andrew Stewart.

Source: Netflix

Martha Stewart has only been married once, and that was to Andrew Stewart. In an interview with People, Martha shared that she met Andrew on a blind date and was immediately attracted to his seriousness. The two tied the knot in 1961 while Andrew was studying at Yale Law School. He was just 23 years old at the time. They welcomed their only child, Alexis, in 1965 and remained together until their separation in 1987. Three years later, they finalized their divorce.

Article continues below advertisement

Following their separation, Andrew reportedly moved out of the family home and even "obtained a court order forbidding Martha to speak to him," according to People. The divorce also seemed to strain his relationship with their daughter, Alexis.

Source: Instagram Martha's daughter Alexis and her granddaughter Jude.

Article continues below advertisement

Over the years, Martha and her family have been open about the emotional toll of the split. In a 1995 interview with People, Martha’s mother revealed that the divorce left her daughter “badly wounded” and that she didn’t think Martha would “ever get over it.” In a 2020 interview, Martha admitted that she hadn’t spoken to Andrew since their divorce, describing the situation as "painful."

Martha Stewart admitted to being unfaithful to her ex-husband in the Netflix documentary 'Martha'.

While Martha Stewart's divorce from Andrew was undoubtedly difficult, it seems there may have been underlying issues that contributed to the strain on their marriage. In the teaser for Martha, which is set to drop on Netflix on Oct. 30, 20, 2024, Martha opens up about her thoughts on infidelity, stating, "If you're in a marriage with a man that cheats, get out of that marriage."

Article continues below advertisement

martha stewart, a fellow defender of women who cheat!! pic.twitter.com/AmrUb4CH4V — ˗ˏˋocéˎˊ˗ ☭✨ will graham’s #1 cyberbully (@rebelsouffle) October 10, 2024

But here's the kicker, when asked by a producer if she had an affair early on in her marriage, Martha candidly replied, "Yeah, but I don't think Andy ever knew about that." Well, either he knows now, or he had already figured it out following their divorce. In the teaser, she’s also asked whether a marriage or career is more important, to which she responded, "I don’t know." It appears that when Andrew and Martha parted ways, he truly took the idea of "going their separate ways" to the extreme.

Article continues below advertisement

Where is Andrew Stewart, Martha Stewart's ex-husband, today?

Today, Andrew works as publisher emeritus for Fieldstone Publishing, according to the company’s official website. After his divorce from Martha, he married Robyn Fairclough, Martha’s former assistant, but that marriage didn’t last nearly as long as his first. Andrew later remarried, this time to Shyla Nelson, and together they welcomed five children.

Source: Facebook

Article continues below advertisement

Following the release of the Netflix trailer for Martha, Shyla took to Facebook (as she’s not active on other social platforms) to respond to the documentary.

In her post, she wrote, "Prior to this happy chapter of his life [referring to her and Andrew's marriage], Andy had some dark ones, including a painful and abusive marriage to Martha (as in, Martha Stewart), which ended almost 40 years ago." She added, "While Andy quietly moved on and forward with his life, it appears that Martha continues to publicly relitigate the marriage, including comments in a sensationalized trailer for an upcoming documentary on Netflix."

Article continues below advertisement

Despite her surprise at the documentary, Shyla concluded her message on a more positive note: " We both wish everyone, including Martha herself, the experience of loving and being loved deeply and fully, and the peace that comes from such a love."

What is Andrew Stewart's net worth?