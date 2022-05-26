Alexis Stewart's Net Worth Is Reflective of Her Hard Work in TV and Radio

Alongside her friend Jennifer Hutt, Alexis co-hosted Whatever with Alexis and Jennifer on Sirius Satellite Radio, which premiered in 2005 and ran until 2010.

They also hosted a few seasons of a TV show called Whatever, Martha, which premiered on the Fine Living Network in 2008 and eventually aired on The Hallmark Channel. In this show, the two hosts poked fun of Martha's old television episodes and tried to remake her recipes. Martha even had a guest appearance on that show at one point.

In 2010, Whatever with Alexis and Jennifer became a short-lived TV show on The Hallmark Channel. It would go on to essentially rebrand as Whatever, You're Wrong!, with its last episode airing in 2011.