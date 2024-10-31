Home > Entertainment Martha Stewart's Take on Politics Is Flakier Than One of Her Pastries From loudly supporting Hillary to failing to endorse a candidate in 2020, Martha Stewart’s politics are in flux. By Jamie Lerner Published Oct. 31 2024, 12:58 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Homemaker Martha Stewart is known for her immaculate recipes and unparalleled hosting skills. But her foray into politics has added a new layer to her multifaceted persona. Over the years, Martha hasn’t shied away from sharing her views on political matters, making her a notable figure not just in the culinary world but also in the political arena. From her support for Hillary Clinton in 2016 to her endorsement in 2024, Martha's political journey is as fascinating as her famous cookie recipes.

As a household name, Martha has always appeared to try to balance her brand with her beliefs. The challenge she faces, however, is universal among public figures: how to express personal political views without alienating half her audience. So how has she juggled this challenge throughout her storied career? We’re diving into her political statements to find out.

Martha Stewart’s politics have shifted throughout the years.

In the heat of the 2016 election, Martha made her preferences clear, asserting the need for an experienced leader. "We have to be very certain that we elect a person who has experience, knowledge, a base of education in the world of world politics as well as domestic politics and so obviously I'm voting for Hillary Clinton," she said to CNN.

Martha’s emphasis on competence reflected her concerns about the state of the nation and her desire for stability and expertise in leadership. The culinary mogul's support for Clinton was not just about party lines; it resonated with her belief in the necessity of experience in governance.

But when Trump won the 2016 election, Martha cordially congratulated him and called him her friend. In all fairness, both Martha and Trump were television celebrities before becoming larger-than-life figures, so they probably have run in the same circles throughout their careers. So in 2020, Martha’s outspoken voice within America’s politics grew quieter.

When asked by the New York Times who she’d vote for, she stayed mum: “My personal conundrum is, my friends know who I am and what I stand for but in terms of being the owner of the magazine, how do you take sides when 50 percent of your readers might be on one side, and 50 percent on the other? It’s difficult. That’s my answer to that.”

Martha Stewart has endorsed Kamala Harris in 2024.

Fast forward to the 2024 election cycle, and Martha is at it again, this time throwing her support behind Vice President Kamala Harris. During the 2024 Retail Influencer CEO Forum (via The Daily Beast), she expressed enthusiasm for tuning into the debate between Harris and Donald Trump, and she even dropped a casual "Kamala" when asked who she’d be voting for. This playful yet assertive endorsement signifies a continuation of her political engagement.