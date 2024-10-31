Home > Entertainment Martha Stewart Isn't Impressed With the Netflix Documentary Based on Her Life "R.J. had total access, and he really used very little." By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 31 2024, 9:18 a.m. ET Source: Mega

When you make a documentary about a person who is still alive, you run the risk of angering said person. Or, at the very least, of fielding their criticism about how you portrayed their life. And that's what happened when Martha Stewart watched and responded to the Netflix documentary that was made about her, Martha.

She shared her thoughts with The New York Times and she was unafraid to put filmmaker R.J. Cutler to shame with her comments. Martha didn't hate the entire thing, at least the way she put it in her interview. However, there are certain elements that were left out that she couldn't understand the logic behind, and she called out R.J. for that.

Martha Stewart responded to the Netflix documentary about her life.

On Oct. 30, Martha spoke with The New York Times and shared her thoughts on the Martha Netflix documentary about her life. It sounds like she gave the director access to the inner workings of her life and all of the details he could possibly need to make the film as accurate as possible. Even so, according to her, he didn't get everything quite right.

"R.J. had total access, and he really used very little," she said. "It was just shocking." She added that she wrote about the judge falling asleep during her federal trial in her diary, but somehow, R.J. left that bit out in the documentary when recalling her 2004 trial. To her, that had been an interesting part of an otherwise small chunk of her life as a whole.

She also didn't approve of the classical music that was used in the documentary. According to Martha, she had recommended music to be scored by artists like Dr. Dre or Snoop Dogg. Instead, there is a "lousy classical score," according to Martha's take of the documentary.