Adrian Grenier Moved Out of Hollywood to Live on a Farm in Texas with His Girlfriend

The Devil Wears Prada star has been linked to Jordan Roemmele, a business consultant and artist, since 2017. Jordan runs The Realistic Hippy, and she creates custom digital collages and collage puzzles for her clients. As of the summer of 2021, Jordan was also in school for acupuncture.

Though the two are quite private about their romance, Adrian tagged his ladylove in an Instagram post about being "at peace these days" in December 2020.

He also opened up about his decision to relocate full-time to a farm Austin, Texas, with Jordan in June 2021.