Drew Barrymore Keeps Her Kids Out of the Spotlight on Purpose "My life was not normal. I was not a kid in school with normal circumstances. Because of my life experiences, I'm not selling my brand on my kids." By Melissa Willets Feb. 29 2024, Published 12:29 p.m. ET

It's no secret that Drew Barrymore did not have an average childhood. Indeed, as a child actor, she had little supervision from her parents, nor boundaries, and has said, "My life was not normal. I was not a kid in school with normal circumstances."

Drew has been open about battling addiction to drugs and alcohol, and how hard she has worked to carve out a more stable environment for herself, and now, her two kids. Given the talk show host and actor's unique "upbringing," it may not surprise fans that Drew has decided to raise her daughters out of the spotlight.

Drew Barrymore had two kids with her ex-husband and prefers to keep them out of the limelight.

As Drew told People, "I started [in this industry] when I was in diapers. At 13, it was that sad sob story. And then I picked myself back up. I've been married, I've gotten divorced, I've raised myself, for better or worse. I have these two girls who are my entire universe. And it has all been out there."

Indeed, the 50 First Dates star was married to Will Kopelman from 2012–2016. In 2012, the couple welcomed their first child, Olive, and in 2014, their daughter Frankie was born.

Although Drew took the girls to public events early on, nowadays, you won't see Olive or Frankie on a red carpet or on her popular daytime show. "Because of my life experiences, I'm not selling my brand on my kids," she explained before the show launched. "I won't do it."

Still, Drew is happy to talk about her family. "To ignore that part of my life would make me an automaton," the ebulent star explained. "So it's really inventive to figure out how to bring them into the omelet and fold it in, in a way that feels appropriate for me."

Drew Barrymore's oldest daughter used her famous mom's past against her.

While interviewing another child star, Drew shared a hilarious anecdote about how Olive used her famed mom's eyebrow-raising past against her to win a battle over her own wardrobe.

"My daughter wants to wear a crop top. I’ll say no and she’ll go, ‘You were on the cover of Playboy," the talk show host told former Mouseketeer Christina Aguilera during a 2024 episode of her show.

Christina told Drew that she's also dealing with the repercussions of having enjoyed a colorful past now that she's a mom to daughter Summer. "I knew it was coming the day I wore chaps," Christina related. "My daughter wants to wear a crop top, too. And I am just like, 'Can we just pull it down?'"