Kelly Clarkson Hopes Her Kids Will Become Doctors or Teachers When They Grow Up

Kelly Clarkson is a singer, songwriter, and the host of popular TV shows like The Voice and The Kelly Clarkson Show. The celeb likes to keep it busy, having created several studio albums and books over the past few years.

However, this doesn't mean that she wouldn't have time for her family. In fact, as she explained in previous interviews, it's her kids who take center stage in her life. So, what's there to know about Kelly's kids?