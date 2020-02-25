We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Kelly Clarkson Hopes Her Kids Will Become Doctors or Teachers When They Grow Up

Kelly Clarkson is a singer, songwriter, and the host of popular TV shows like The Voice and The Kelly Clarkson Show. The celeb likes to keep it busy, having created several studio albums and books over the past few years.

However, this doesn't mean that she wouldn't have time for her family. In fact, as she explained in previous interviews, it's her kids who take center stage in her life. So, what's there to know about Kelly's kids

So, what should we know about Kelly Clarkson's kids?

Kelly and Brandon Blackstock have two children together, 6-year-old River Rose and 4-year-old Remington Alexander. She is also the step-mother of 12-year-old Seth and 17-year-old Savannah, Brandon's kids from his previous marriage with health insurance agent Melissa Ashworth. 